Mehwish Hayat gives the perfect musical reminder for the new year
Web Desk
05:30 PM | 29 Dec, 2021
Lollywood diva Mehwish Hayat rose to the pinnacle of fame and won numerous awards and praises for her stellar performances throughout her career. 

Wooing the audience with her charismatic persona, this time around the Punjab Nahi Jaungi star posted a heartwarming reminder as the world prepares to welcome the new year.

Turning to Instagram, Mehwish shared a stunning monochromatic video which is a rendition of American singer Mariah Carey's 'Hero' as an honest reminder that we all are a hero in our own way.

“As another year comes to an end with a new one on the horizon. This is just a reminder for anyone who needs to hear it - the real hero lies within us all. We just need to acknowledge and realise the power that we hold within ourselves. "

"Why look outside to find our hero when there is one inside of each one of us. Be your own hero today, tomorrow and always!”, the Dillagi star concluded

Hayat is one of the most bankable female superstars of Pakistan. She was also awarded Pakistan’s highest accolade Tamgha-e-Imtiaz for her contributions to the industry.

On the work front, Mehwish will next be seen in the film London Nahi Jaunga alongside superstar Humayun Saeed and Kubra Khan.

