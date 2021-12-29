Mehwish Hayat gives the perfect musical reminder for the new year
Share
Lollywood diva Mehwish Hayat rose to the pinnacle of fame and won numerous awards and praises for her stellar performances throughout her career.
Wooing the audience with her charismatic persona, this time around the Punjab Nahi Jaungi star posted a heartwarming reminder as the world prepares to welcome the new year.
Turning to Instagram, Mehwish shared a stunning monochromatic video which is a rendition of American singer Mariah Carey's 'Hero' as an honest reminder that we all are a hero in our own way.
“As another year comes to an end with a new one on the horizon. This is just a reminder for anyone who needs to hear it - the real hero lies within us all. We just need to acknowledge and realise the power that we hold within ourselves. "
View this post on Instagram
"Why look outside to find our hero when there is one inside of each one of us. Be your own hero today, tomorrow and always!”, the Dillagi star concluded
Hayat is one of the most bankable female superstars of Pakistan. She was also awarded Pakistan’s highest accolade Tamgha-e-Imtiaz for her contributions to the industry.
On the work front, Mehwish will next be seen in the film London Nahi Jaunga alongside superstar Humayun Saeed and Kubra Khan.
Mehwish Hayat spotted partying with friends in ... 01:46 PM | 12 Nov, 2021
Mehwish Hayat is one of the most bankable female superstars of Pakistan. The Dillagi star was awarded Pakistan’s ...
- Why soil drenching is important in agriculture?12:06 PM | 29 Dec, 2021
- Why farm yard manure use is essential?08:49 AM | 25 Dec, 2021
- Understand your land and increase profit06:29 AM | 22 Dec, 2021
- MOU signed| Department of Irrigation under Department of Agriculture, ...08:48 AM | 20 Dec, 2021
- Crop Insurance: Farmer Friendly Program07:54 AM | 19 Dec, 2021
- Punjab minister Ijaz Augustine attends workshop on transgender ...06:42 PM | 29 Dec, 2021
-
- Two arrested for raping woman beggar in Gujranwala06:22 PM | 29 Dec, 2021
- Indian govt under fire for changing Muslim poet’s name after 100 ...05:48 PM | 29 Dec, 2021
-
-
- Sania Mirza and Shoaib Malik leave fans amused with latest video04:25 PM | 29 Dec, 2021
- Aima Baig loses calm at a concert after crowd turns unruly03:40 PM | 29 Dec, 2021
-
- PM Imran is 2021's most admired man in Pakistan, YouGov survey shows09:53 AM | 15 Dec, 2021
- Pakistani celebrities with their mothers05:00 PM | 14 Nov, 2021
- Pakistani celebrities who passed away in 202102:00 PM | 17 Oct, 2021