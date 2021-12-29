Two arrested for raping woman beggar in Gujranwala
GUJRANWALA – Police have arrested two suspects for allegedly raping a woman beggar in Gujranwala after being lured with Zakat amount.
Sharing the blurred photos of the suspect on Twitter, the police said that a hunt is underway to trace the third suspect.
گوجرانولہ پولیس نے بھکاری خاتون کے ساتھ اجتماعی زیادتی کرنے والے 2 ملزمان کو گرفتار کر لیا، تیسرے ملزم کی گرفتاری کے لیے چھاپے مارے جا رہے ہیں۔ ملزمان کے خلاف سخت قانونی کاروائی عمل میں لائی جائے گی۔@CPOGujranwala https://t.co/7G6qZa5w6T pic.twitter.com/g0cmZ4uGck— Punjab Police Official (@OfficialDPRPP) December 29, 2021
Police have lodged a case against them after receiving a complaint from the victim’s husband.
The beggar woman told police that the main accused, who is a pedlar, called her to a place to receive Zakat amount. “When I reached there, he and his two accomplices raped me,” the victim said.
The beggar said that she did not complain about the incident, which occurred on December 17, due to fear, adding that the family members of the suspect were also forcing her for reconciliation.
On the other hand, Punjab Chief Minister Usman Buzdar has taken notice of the incident and sought a report from Gujranwala RPO.
