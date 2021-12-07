Girl ‘gang-raped’ at gunpoint in Lahore, suspects on run
Web Desk
01:44 PM | 7 Dec, 2021
Girl ‘gang-raped’ at gunpoint in Lahore, suspects on run
Share

LAHORE – A woman in the country’s second-largest metropolis was allegedly sexually assaulted by three men at gunpoint near the Sundar Road area.

Reports in local media quoting police officials said a case was registered against three men on the victim's complaint.

According to the First Information Report (FIR), the survivor stated that she was kidnapped by the prime suspect and his two accomplices from her neighbor’s house. She also mentioned that she visited the neighbor to learn computer skills.

It further added that the culprits moved the victim, who is a student of intermediate, to an unknown location and raped her at gunpoint while the suspects also forced her to sign a blank document.

Meanwhile, the police further stated that the nominated suspects are still on the run and efforts are underway to nab them.

Lahore sisters abducted, ‘gang raped’ in ... 11:06 AM | 26 Mar, 2021

PAKPATTAN – Police on Friday booked 14 persons in connection with the alleged gang rape and abduction of two ...

Amid the rise in sexual assault cases in Punjab, a 15-year-old boy was gang-raped and tortured to death in Satellite Town Gujranwala.

The boy was killed by his neighbor Asif and his two friends. The perpetrators threw his body into a water stream and fled the scene.

Gujranwala woman ‘gang-raped’, videotaped by ... 12:18 PM | 24 Nov, 2021

LAHORE – Amid the rise in sexual assault cases in the country’s largest metropolis, a woman was gang-raped ...

More From This Category
Days after Sialkot lynching, a woman burnt alive ...
06:28 PM | 7 Dec, 2021
Sialkot lynching: PM Imran vows to curb violence ...
05:40 PM | 7 Dec, 2021
Maryam Nawaz leaves netizens gushing with her ...
01:26 PM | 7 Dec, 2021
IHC tells Rana Shamim to produce original ...
12:28 PM | 7 Dec, 2021
Pakistani ace gamer Arslan Ash wins big at ...
11:46 AM | 7 Dec, 2021
PM Imran hosts ‘national hero’ who tried to ...
11:12 AM | 7 Dec, 2021

LATEST

LIFESTYLE
Asim Azhar gives a witty response to crowd chanting Hania Aamir's name
06:10 PM | 7 Dec, 2021

TOP LISTS

E-Paper Daily Pakistan

COPYRIGHT 2021. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered by:

publishrr