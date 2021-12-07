UAE becomes the first country to adopt 4.5-day working week
The gulf nation changes official weekend to Saturday-Sunday
Share
DUBAI – The United Arab Emirates has announced to cut the working week to four-and-a-half days as Emirati officials move its weekend in line with most of the non-Arab world.
Reports in gulf media said the national working week will be mandatory for government bodies from the start of next year as the country aimed at improving work-life balance and economic competitiveness.
UAE will become the only country in the Middle East with a Saturday-Sunday weekend and with the major changes, the weekend will start at noon on Fridays.
#UAE announces today that it will transition to a four and a half day working week, with Friday afternoon, Saturday and Sunday forming the new weekend.— UAEGOV (@UAEmediaoffice) December 7, 2021
All Federal government departments will move to the new weekend from January 1, 2022. pic.twitter.com/tQoa22pai9
The country, known for ultramodern architecture, also changed its official working timings. Official working hours will be between 7:30 am until 3:30 pm from Monday to Thursday, while Fridays will be a 4.5-hour day, from 7:30 am until 12 pm and Friday prayers across the country will be held from 1:15 pm.
Reports quoting officials said the new work routine will bring the country’s financial sector into closer alignment with global real-time trading and communications-based transactions which will boost trading opportunities besides providing a flexible, secure, and enjoyable lifestyle.
COVID-19: UAE issues new guidelines for Pakistani ... 04:35 PM | 17 Aug, 2021
ISLAMABAD – Authorities in the United Arab Emirates (UAE) Tuesday issued a new set of rules for visitors that ...
-
- Australian delegation arrives in Pakistan to review security ...03:17 PM | 7 Dec, 2021
- UAE becomes the first country to adopt 4.5-day working week02:22 PM | 7 Dec, 2021
- Young girl ‘gang-graped’ at gunpoint in Lahore, suspects on run01:44 PM | 7 Dec, 2021
- Maryam Nawaz leaves netizens gushing with her version of ‘Chura ...01:26 PM | 7 Dec, 2021
- Adnan Siddiqui and Imran Ashraf hint at the release of their upcoming ...05:50 PM | 6 Dec, 2021
- Aamir Liaquat gearing up to host Bigg Boss themed reality show05:05 PM | 6 Dec, 2021
- Hania Aamir's adorable video while playing with dog goes viral04:48 PM | 6 Dec, 2021
- Pakistani celebrities with their mothers05:00 PM | 14 Nov, 2021
- Pakistani celebrities who passed away in 202102:00 PM | 17 Oct, 2021
- Celebrity deaths in 202111:59 PM | 12 Oct, 2021
- Hollywood stars with surprising hidden talents07:11 PM | 13 Sep, 2021