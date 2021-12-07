UAE becomes the first country to adopt 4.5-day working week

DUBAI – The United Arab Emirates has announced to cut the working week to four-and-a-half days as Emirati officials move its weekend in line with most of the non-Arab world.

Reports in gulf media said the national working week will be mandatory for government bodies from the start of next year as the country aimed at improving work-life balance and economic competitiveness.

UAE will become the only country in the Middle East with a Saturday-Sunday weekend and with the major changes, the weekend will start at noon on Fridays.

#UAE announces today that it will transition to a four and a half day working week, with Friday afternoon, Saturday and Sunday forming the new weekend.



All Federal government departments will move to the new weekend from January 1, 2022. pic.twitter.com/tQoa22pai9 — UAEGOV (@UAEmediaoffice) December 7, 2021

The country, known for ultramodern architecture, also changed its official working timings. Official working hours will be between 7:30 am until 3:30 pm from Monday to Thursday, while Fridays will be a 4.5-hour day, from 7:30 am until 12 pm and Friday prayers across the country will be held from 1:15 pm.

Reports quoting officials said the new work routine will bring the country’s financial sector into closer alignment with global real-time trading and communications-based transactions which will boost trading opportunities besides providing a flexible, secure, and enjoyable lifestyle.