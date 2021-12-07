UAE becomes the first country to adopt 4.5-day working week

The gulf nation changes official weekend to Saturday-Sunday
Web Desk
02:22 PM | 7 Dec, 2021
UAE becomes the first country to adopt 4.5-day working week
Share

DUBAI – The United Arab Emirates has announced to cut the working week to four-and-a-half days as Emirati officials move its weekend in line with most of the non-Arab world.

Reports in gulf media said the national working week will be mandatory for government bodies from the start of next year as the country aimed at improving work-life balance and economic competitiveness.

UAE will become the only country in the Middle East with a Saturday-Sunday weekend and with the major changes, the weekend will start at noon on Fridays.

The country, known for ultramodern architecture, also changed its official working timings. Official working hours will be between 7:30 am until 3:30 pm from Monday to Thursday, while Fridays will be a 4.5-hour day, from 7:30 am until 12 pm and Friday prayers across the country will be held from 1:15 pm.

Reports quoting officials said the new work routine will bring the country’s financial sector into closer alignment with global real-time trading and communications-based transactions which will boost trading opportunities besides providing a flexible, secure, and enjoyable lifestyle.

COVID-19: UAE issues new guidelines for Pakistani ... 04:35 PM | 17 Aug, 2021

ISLAMABAD – Authorities in the United Arab Emirates (UAE) Tuesday issued a new set of rules for visitors that ...

More From This Category
Malala calls for US action on girls’ education ...
09:57 AM | 7 Dec, 2021
Myanmar ousted leader Suu Kyi sentenced to 4 ...
04:06 PM | 6 Dec, 2021
WATCH: Plane towing ‘Free Kashmir' banner flies ...
01:27 PM | 6 Dec, 2021
India reports highest COVID-19 deaths since July
12:25 AM | 6 Dec, 2021
At least 13 civilians shot dead by Indian army in ...
12:24 PM | 5 Dec, 2021
Indian fighter jet's tyre stolen in Lucknow
09:52 PM | 4 Dec, 2021

LATEST

LIFESTYLE
Hania Aamir’s doppelganger spotted on social media
03:41 PM | 7 Dec, 2021

TOP LISTS

E-Paper Daily Pakistan

COPYRIGHT 2021. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered by:

publishrr