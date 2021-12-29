Zarnish Khan sets the dance floor on fire at her friend's wedding
Pakistan's gorgeous actress Zarnish Khan has given her fan following a glimpse of her amazing dance moves and, needless to say, her killer dance moves are perfection.
Turning to her Instagram handle, the Ishq Zahe Naseeb star posted the video where she incorporates filmy vibes as she sways to the lyrics of the Bollywood number at a recent wedding with her friends.
All dressed up in a stunning green attire, the 27-year-old looks drop-dead gorgeous as she grooves to the melodious tune at a recent family wedding.
On the work front, Zarnish Khan will star in the upcoming drama serial Yeh Ishq Samajh Na Aye alongside Shahroz Sabzwari and Syeda Tuba Aamir.
