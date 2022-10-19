Jemima’s rendition of 'Aao bacho sair karain tumko Pakistan ki' wins hearts (VIDEO)

Jemima Goldsmith, British socialite and former wife of ousted prime minister Imran Khan, has won hearts online with his rendition of the classic Pakistani song.

The 48-year-old is heiress to the Goldsmith fortune but is best known for her philanthropy nowadays. She recently appeared in an interview published by a British broadcaster and her version of Aao bacho sair karain tumko Pakistan ki, a not-so-ordinary nursery rhyme, and song, went viral.

Jemima, on the interviewer’s request, hand-picked a famous song that’s also remained a part of the curriculum as a nursery rhyme in previous years.

After all the grim news of late .. this will put a smile on your face .. @Jemima_Khan singing in Urdu .. (who does a much better job then I can ever do…) 👏🏼 pic.twitter.com/bw3mNSqVt5 — Emb Hashmi (@EmbJournalist) October 18, 2022

Sharing a glimpse from her personal life, Jemima revealed that she used to sing Urdu songs for her sons back in the day.

The British filmmaker tends to be patriotic toward South Asian country as she spent a few years with her former husband.

In a previous interview, Jemima revealed that she knows Urdu, however, she mentioned her struggle to understand Punjabi.

Imran Khan and Jemima, the daughter of late British billionaire James Goldsmith, in 1995 and the two divorced nine years later, in 2004. The duo has two sons, who moved to UK with their mother.