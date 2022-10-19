Jemima’s rendition of 'Aao bacho sair karain tumko Pakistan ki' wins hearts (VIDEO)
Web Desk
12:27 PM | 19 Oct, 2022
Jemima’s rendition of 'Aao bacho sair karain tumko Pakistan ki' wins hearts (VIDEO)
Share

Jemima Goldsmith, British socialite and former wife of ousted prime minister Imran Khan, has won hearts online with his rendition of the classic Pakistani song.

The 48-year-old is heiress to the Goldsmith fortune but is best known for her philanthropy nowadays. She recently appeared in an interview published by a British broadcaster and her version of Aao bacho sair karain tumko Pakistan ki, a not-so-ordinary nursery rhyme, and song, went viral.

Jemima, on the interviewer’s request, hand-picked a famous song that’s also remained a part of the curriculum as a nursery rhyme in previous years.

Sharing a glimpse from her personal life, Jemima revealed that she used to sing Urdu songs for her sons back in the day.

The British filmmaker tends to be patriotic toward South Asian country as she spent a few years with her former husband.

In a previous interview, Jemima revealed that she knows Urdu, however, she mentioned her struggle to understand Punjabi.

Jemima and Imran Khan’s WhatsApp chat goes viral 03:42 PM | 30 Jan, 2022

LAHORE – Social sites erupted with hilarious memes after a 5-year-old chat between Prime Minister Imran Khan and ...

Imran Khan and Jemima, the daughter of late British billionaire James Goldsmith, in 1995 and the two divorced nine years later, in 2004. The duo has two sons, who moved to UK with their mother.

More From This Category
Minal Khan’s intimate picture with husband ...
11:54 AM | 19 Oct, 2022
Tit for tat: Pakistan likely to pull out of ODI ...
11:24 AM | 19 Oct, 2022
‘More than a cricket match, It's the greatest ...
10:19 AM | 19 Oct, 2022
Bangladesh bars Nora Fatehi from performing in ...
08:25 PM | 18 Oct, 2022
Netflix's Halloween series 'The Midnight Club' ...
12:20 AM | 19 Oct, 2022
Deepika Padukone breaks into list of 10 most ...
11:35 PM | 18 Oct, 2022

LATEST

LIFESTYLE
Jemima’s rendition of 'Aao bacho sair karain tumko Pakistan ki' wins hearts (VIDEO)
12:27 PM | 19 Oct, 2022

TOP LISTS

E-Paper Daily Pakistan

COPYRIGHT 2022. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered by:

publishrr