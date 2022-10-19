Failure of funds from international community may fuel political instability in Pakistan: PM Shehbaz

ISLAMABAD – Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif said the failure of funds from the international community may fuel political instability in the South Asian country as monstrous rains caused flash floods to deal a severe blow to the already cash-strapped country.

In his interview with Financial Times, the premier mentioned the dire need for ‘huge sums of money’ to rebuild roads, bridges, and other infrastructure damaged and washed away after unprecedented deluges.

PM Shehbaz rebuffed the impression of asking for any kind of measure like rescheduling or a moratorium, saying we need additional funds.

The premier reiterated that the Pakistani government is asking for climate justice, we are not using the word ‘reparations’ at all, the report said.

He mentioned Pakistan's war-like state against climate change-induced destruction. Today, we are victim, and tomorrow another country can and we don’t want that to happen, PM told the British daily.

Responding to a question, the PML-N leader said the ruling alliance was concerned if there was discontent leading to a deeper political crisis and the country of nearly 221 million was not able to achieve its basic requirements, the haphazard situation could lead to ‘serious problems’.

He however clarified that there’s no threat as of now, but mentioned that there’s a real possibility.

In an earlier interview, PM Shehbaz lamented that he was forced to go out with a ‘begging bowl’ to first-world countries that are responsible for global emissions. We are facing an extraordinary crisis of health, food security, and internal displacement after the “apocalyptical” monsoon rainfall, PM said.

He also clarified his comments, saying “We are not blaming anybody, we’re not casting allegations, what we are we saying is this is not of our making but we have become a victim. Should I be asked to cast my appeal into a begging bowl? That is double jeopardy. That’s unjust, unfair.”

Expressing his views on global support, Prime Minister said he was grateful for the very touching words and statements, it was all very fine but more important is the practical demonstration of these statements into action.

PM Shehbaz laments taking ‘begging bowl’ to ... 12:53 PM | 6 Oct, 2022 ISLAMABAD – Pakistani premier Shehbaz Sharif lamented that he was forced to go out with a ‘begging ...

We appreciate it, but this is not enough…They must come forward with a far better and a far bigger plan to rescue and rehabilitate us and put us back on our footing, he added.

The premier also noted the long-standing promises made by developed countries for climate funds.

Lately, United Nations and European Union also scaled up their flood assistance to 30 million euros.