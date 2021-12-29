Saudi Arabia reimposes Covid-19 restrictions

RIYADH – Saudi Arabia has decided to reimpose social distancing measures in the Grand Mosque and the Prophet’s Mosque from Thursday due to the increasing number of COVID-19 infections and its variants including Omicron.

The General Presidency for the Affairs of the Holy Mosques said that social distancing will be imposed between the worshippers to ensure the safety of visitors.

Meanwhile, the Ministry of Interior of the Kingdom announced reimposing wearing face masks and applying social distancing in all closed and open places, and events and activities as of 7am of December 30, 2021.

It added that “all procedures and measures are subject to continuous assessment by specialized health institutions in Saudi Arabia depending on the developments in the epidemiological conditions locally and globally”.

The decisions have been made upon recommendations of specialized health institutions in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia on the epidemiological conditions and the increasing number of COVID-19 infections and its variants, and out of the keenness of Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques' government to protect the health of citizens, residents and visitors of the Two Holy Mosques, SPA news reported.

The authorities urged people to adhere to all preventive and precautionary measures and accredited protocols to preserve the health of all.

They added that legal procedures and penalties will be applied on violators, stressing the need for all individuals to continue receiving vaccination doses.