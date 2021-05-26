Pakistan records slight decline in Covid-19 with 2,724 new cases in a day
10:06 AM | 26 May, 2021
Pakistan records slight decline in Covid-19 with 2,724 new cases in a day
ISLAMABAD – At least 65 people lost their lives due to the third wave of the novel coronavirus infection while 2,724 fresh cases have reported in the last 24 hours, National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC) said Wednesday.

According to the latest figures from the National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC), the death toll has surged to 20,465 while the number of confirmed cases stands at 908,576.

In the past 24 hours, as many as 4,686 patients have recovered from the deadly virus while the total recoveries stand at 827,843. As of Wednesday, the total count of active cases was recorded at 60,268, while the positivity rate was recorded at 4.61 percent.

At least 311,766 coronavirus cases have been confirmed in Sindh, 311,766 in Punjab 130,644 in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, 80,662 in Islamabad, 24,733 in Balochistan, 18,940 in Azad Kashmir, and 5,516 in Gilgit-Baltistan.

Moreover, 9,875 individuals have lost their lives to the epidemic in Punjab 4,942 in Sindh, 3,990 in KP, 748 in Islamabad, 532 in Azad Kashmir, 271 in Balochistan, and 107 in Gilgit Baltistan.

The health facilities across the country conducted 59,076 coronavirus detection tests, taking the total number of COVID-19 tests to 12,943,62 since the first case was reported.

