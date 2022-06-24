Pakistan reports 309 Covid-19 cases in single day
ISLAMABAD – Pakistan continues to witness upward trajectory in Covid-19 cases as 309 infections were reported in last 24 hours, with positivity ratio surging to 2.22 percent.
The National Institute of Health (NIH) in its update on Friday said that no death was reported due to infection as overall is 30,385. The tally of total cases has surged to 1,533,047.
Last time, Pakistan recorded 2% positivity rate on March 5, 2022.
The number of patients in critical care was recorded 79. Pakistan conducted a total of 13,941 tests in the last 24 hours. Around 167 patients have recovered from the contagious virus in last 24 hours and the total recoveries stood at 1,498,865.
As many as 578,756 coronavirus cases have so far been confirmed in Sindh, 507,897 in Punjab, 219,865 in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, 135,883 in Islamabad, 35,533 in Balochistan, 43,368 in Azad Kashmir, and 11,756 in Gilgit-Baltistan.
Meanwhile, the COVID-19 positivity ratio has been recorded at 6.1 percent, while positivity in Karachi has surged to 15.85%.
