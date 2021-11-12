Mehwish Hayat spotted partying with friends in Dubai

Mehwish Hayat is one of the most bankable female superstars of Pakistan. The Dillagi star was awarded Pakistan’s highest accolade Tamgha-e-Imtiaz for her contributions to the entertainment industry.

Blessed with a beautiful face and acting talent, she has often enchanted her admirers by posting stunning pictures and videos of herself on her Instagram handle.

Dabbling in diverse roles and proving her versatility on screen, the 33-year-old seems to be a true party junkie and she recently revealed her fun side whilst parting in style in Dubai.

Spreading like wildfire, Mehwish was spotted alongside close friends and family like Sadia Khan, Rao Ali Khan and many others.

Dancing her heart out, Hayat and her celebrity gang had the time of their life as they grooved and had fun.

On the work front, Mehwish will next be seen in the film London Nahi Jaunga alongside superstar Humayun Saeed.