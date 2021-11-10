Mehwish Hayat flaunts her ultra glam look in latest video
Lollywood diva Mehwish Hayat is blessed with a beautiful face and impeccable acting talent which is the reason why she continues to enchant her admirers.
The Dillagi actor is a talent powerhouse who has bowled the audience with her charismatic performances in the entertainment industry.
This time around, the Load Wedding star was thrust into the limelight owing to her bold and sassy persona as she proves again that she is a quintessential statement maker.
"I am not your friend … ", she captioned with a sizzling video of herself as she flaunted her ultra-glam look and joyful mood.
The 33-year-old star is an avid social media and is one of the few stars who keep treating the fans with gorgeous looks on her social media handles.
On the work front, Mehwish will next be seen in the film London Nahi Jaunga alongside superstar Humayun Saeed.
