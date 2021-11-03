Mehwish Hayat believes Pakistani content is not good enough

Tamgha-e-Imtiaz recipient Mehwish Hayat is one of the most bankable female superstars of Pakistan.

Blessed with a beautiful face and impeccable acting talent, the Dillagi star has never shied away to speak her mind regarding the issues she strongly believes in.

This time around, Hayat voiced out her reservation of the type of content Pakistan is offering which in no way can be labelled 'good'.

The Punjab Nahi Jaungi star recently spoke to Gulf News about her upcoming projects, Pakistan's OTT platform and what makes a project tick.

Delving into details, the 33-year-old explained that even though the audience want to see original Pakistani content on a noteworthy streaming giant, the content is just not good enough.

"Our content is not good enough. The global audience is far more sophisticated, and our content is too geared for the home market. Not that there is anything wrong with that but what works here does not travel internationally."

She also spoke about why Indian shows have been doing well on the OTT. "It is worth noting that even the work from India that has done well on these platforms is a far cry from their regular commercial cinema and TV dramas. The aesthetics and storytelling are very different," Hayat continued.

Moreover, Hayat discussed the reasoning behind her thought processor choosing scripts, "I think I’ve become a lot more mature in my choices lately; I am not just doing roles for the sake of it. That is why I’ve not done any TV dramas since Dillagi. All the roles these days are variations of one theme,"

The Load Wedding star signed off by saying, “The pandemic provided a good opportunity for us to take stock and really rethink where the Pakistani cinema should go from here. There are a few big movies ready to go but I wonder if during the last couple of years the whole dynamic has shifted, and audiences are now more tuned into the vast variety of content available to them in their homes.”

On the work front, Mehwish will next be seen in the film London Nahi Jaunga alongside superstar Humayun Saeed.