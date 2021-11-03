T20 World Cup: Guptill leads New Zealand to 16-run victory against Scotland

DUBAI – New Zealand kept their semi-final ambitions alive with a win against Scotland in their Group 2 Super 12 fixture of ICC Men’s T20 World Cup.

Scotland showed fight with both bat and ball, but a Martin Guptill special put victory beyond their reach.

Guptill struck seven sixes in a power-packed 93 off 56 balls to lift New Zealand to 172/5. And while Scotland reached 156/5, they couldn't deny the Black Caps a 16-run win.

Martin Guptill misses out on a century.



His brilliant knock of 93 comes to an end as Wheal has two in an over. #T20WorldCup | #NZvSCO | https://t.co/Huz67z1YXm pic.twitter.com/jKHnw5Jack — T20 World Cup (@T20WorldCup) November 3, 2021

A double-wicket over for Safyaan Sharif in the New Zealand Powerplay, figures of 1/13 for Mark Watt, tight death bowling and an over when Matt Cross hit Adam Milne for five fours in a row were some highlights for Scotland. However, these moments of brilliance weren't enough as New Zealand picked up their second win in three matches of the ICC Men's T20 World Cup.

Asked to bat, New Zealand began strongly, tallying 13 runs in the first over from Brad Wheal, and that set the tone for the match.

Guptill plucked off boundaries with ease on the off-side. Alasdair Evans, one of two changes for Scotland, was taken for back-to-back fours from widish deliveries.

Needing 24 in this match to get to 3000 runs in T20 internationals, Guptill reached the milestone in some style, targetting the shorter leg-side boundary for the first six of the day.

Squads

Scotland: George Munsey, Kyle Coetzer(c), Matthew Cross(w), Richie Berrington, Calum MacLeod, Michael Leask, Chris Greaves, Mark Watt, Safyaan Sharif, Alasdair Evans, Bradley Wheal

New Zealand: Martin Guptill, Daryl Mitchell, Kane Williamson(c), Devon Conway(w), James Neesham, Glenn Phillips, Mitchell Santner, Adam Milne, Tim Southee, Ish Sodhi, Trent Boult