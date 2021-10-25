T20 World Cup: Afghanistan beat Scotland by 130 runs

Web Desk
09:42 PM | 25 Oct, 2021
T20 World Cup: Afghanistan beat Scotland by 130 runs
Share

SHARJAH – Afghanistan defeated Scotland by 130 runs in the Super-12 campaign at Sharjah Cricket Stadium on Monday.

Batting first after winning the toss, Afghanistan scored 190 runs for the loss of 4 wickets in allotted 20 overs.

Scotland were all out 60 runs in 10.2 overs.

Scottish men have played three games in the first round of the tournament and clinched all three. Kyle Coetzer led the team finished at the number one position in Group B.

Calum MacLeod agreed that three world-class spinners in their ranks while playing XI from the war-ravaged Afghanistan are short on practice but not on determination, and talent.

Scotland never won a T20 international against Afghanistan in six attempts, but they are in good spirits after defeating Bangladesh in the Group stage. Scotland had different players standing up to be counted. The biggest change for them will be to adjust to the surfaces of Sharjah since they have played all their games in Oman so far.

Meanwhile, the nabi-led side hasn’t had much preparation in the lead-up to the tournament however, they were emphatic in their warm-up against Windies.

Squads:

Scotland XI: George Munsey, Kyle Coetzer (c), Matthew Cross (wk), Richie Berrington, Calum MacLeod, Michael Leask, Chris Greaves, Mark Watt, Josh Davey, Safyaan Sharif, Brad Wheal.

Afghanistan XI: Hazratullah Zazai, Mohammad Shahzad (wk), Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Najibullah Zadran, Mohammad Nabi (c), Asghar Afghan, Gulbadin Naib, Rashid Khan, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Hamid Hassan, Naveen ul Haq.

More From This Category
Indian cricketers jump to Shami's defense amid ...
06:10 PM | 25 Oct, 2021
Twitter hilariously trolls Akshay Kumar after ...
05:38 PM | 25 Oct, 2021
Babar Azam's father breaks into tears after ...
04:46 PM | 25 Oct, 2021
FC Team secures second consecutive Gobi's Paints ...
02:51 PM | 25 Oct, 2021
Hilarious memes flood Twitter after Pakistan end ...
12:58 PM | 25 Oct, 2021
‘Don't get overexcited’, Babar Azam tells ...
11:53 AM | 25 Oct, 2021

Matches Summary

ICC T20 Quiz

LATEST

LIFESTYLE
Indian cricketers jump to Shami's defense amid intense online trolling
06:10 PM | 25 Oct, 2021

TOP LISTS

E-Paper Daily Pakistan

COPYRIGHT 2021. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered by:

publishrr