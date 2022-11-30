Decision to start first PAKvENG Test delayed till tomorrow
RAWALPINDI – The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) and England and Wales Cricket Board (ECP) on Wednesday unanimously agreed to delay the decision on the commencement of the first Test, which is due to start on Thursday, till tomorrow.
The two boards made the decision based on medical advice from the England doctors, which revolved around the players’ health and welfare, agreeing that the England cricket team are able to select an XI for the first of the three ICC World Test Championship matches, which will be played at the Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium.
The two boards also agreed, subject to the England players not recovering well enough to take the field on Thursday morning, then the Test will commence on Friday and will be a five-day match.
In this scenario, the schedule of the second Test in Multan and the third Test in Karachi will remain unaffected and will be played as per original schedule i.e. 9-13 and 17-21 December, respectively.
England are visiting for the first time in 17 years for a Test series, following their T20 side playing seven matches in the country two months ago.
Earlier in the day, reports said that at least 14 members of the touring party are affected by the illness, with around half of that number members of the playing squad.
