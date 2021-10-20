Owaisi, other Indian politicians demand cancellation of Pakistan-India World Cup Match
NEW DELHI – The rhetoric for the cancelation of the much-awaited T20 World Cup match between Pakistan and India gains momentum as All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen leader Asaduddin Owaisi joins the BJP and other extremist’s groups.
The Indian politicians of BJP and Aam Aadmi Party are also doing politics on the upcoming cricket match between the two arch-rivals citing unrest situation in the Indian-occupied Kashmir.
Owaisi peddled falsehoods to charge the crowd in Hyderabad as he accused Pakistan of the violent incidents in the occupied valley. "Nine of our soldiers died in Kashmir, and India will be playing T20 match with Pakistan on October 24", he said.
Earlier, Union Minister Giriraj Singh also cited recent events in occupied Kashmir and blamed Pakistan for the deaths of Indian troops. The upcoming match should be reconsidered in wake of the relations between the two countries, he mentioned.
Aam Aadmi Party spokesperson Atishi joined the bandwagon demanding India’s opening T20 World Cup fixture against Pakistan to be canceled in light of the recent events in Kashmir.
MPA and former Indian athlete Pargat Singh also came with similar accusations, calling for the match to be canceled because the situation at the border is ‘not ideal’.
Meanwhile, Indian Board officials said that the upcoming fixture cannot be canceled as any country can't refuse to play against anyone under the ICC's international commitments. BCCI VP Rajeev Shukla said he condemns attacks in Kashmir while the board can’t pull out from ‘international commitment’.
