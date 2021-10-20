SC decides to probe delay in local bodies’ restoration in Punjab
Web Desk
01:08 PM | 20 Oct, 2021
SC decides to probe delay in local bodies’ restoration in Punjab
Share

ISLAMABAD – The Supreme Court on Wednesday decided to probe into delay of restoration of the local bodies in the country’s most populous province.

Reports in local media said the development came as the top court was hearing the local government restoration case.

A two-judge bench led by CJP Justice Gulzar Ahmad heard the case. Chief Justice remarked that the concerned officials involved in the delay of local bodies should be brought to justice.

The court summoned the certified copies of the Lahore High Court verdicts on the case. The apex court also sought the written statements of the Punjab government submitted to the high court in this regard.

It further directed the Punjab chief secretary, former Punjab chief secretary, and secretary local government to appear personally on the next hearing while the case has been adjourned for two weeks.

Supreme Court restores local government bodies in ... 06:47 PM | 25 Mar, 2021

ISLAMABAD – The Supreme Court of Pakistan on Thursday ordered the restoration of local bodies in Punjab, saying ...

Earlier, the Punjab administration decided to restore the local governments in the province to comply with a Supreme Court order, subject to the outcome of its petitions seeking a review of the judgment.

The Punjab government had dissolved the local bodies constituted under the Punjab Local Government Act (PLGA) 2013 in May 2019.

More From This Category
Pakistan slips 10 places to 130th position in ...
11:32 AM | 20 Oct, 2021
Shaukat Tarin returns to US as IMF talks headed ...
11:53 AM | 20 Oct, 2021
Biden announces Donald Blome as ambassador to ...
10:02 AM | 20 Oct, 2021
Pakistan reports lowest daily Covid death toll ...
09:06 AM | 20 Oct, 2021
Here’s how Pakistan Navy detected and blocked ...
01:20 AM | 20 Oct, 2021
Father, daughter drown at Hawke’s Bay 
09:51 PM | 19 Oct, 2021

LATEST

LIFESTYLE
Daler Mehndi wishes Eid Milad-un-Nabi to Muslim fans
06:33 PM | 19 Oct, 2021

TOP LISTS

E-Paper Daily Pakistan

COPYRIGHT 2021. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered by:

publishrr