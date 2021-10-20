Ayesha Omar and Shoaib Malik’s new bold photos set internet on fire
Share
Pakistani actress Ayesha Omar and cricketer Shoaib Malik’s new bold photos set the internet on fire.
Both the stars have paired up for a bold photoshoot for OK Pakistan. Their photos went viral in no time.
Let’s have a look at the stunning pictures below.
Ayesha Omar is a popular Pakistani actress. She is the country’s most famous and highest-paid actress, and a true style icon. She has been awarded Tamgha-e-Fakhr-e-Pakistan (Pride of Pakistan) by the Warsi International Organization. She has also shown her talent in singing by releasing her first single “Chalte Chalte” and “Khamoshi”. She has also received the Lux Style Award for Best Album. She got huge fame from drama seriel Bulbaly.
-
- T20 World Cup: Namibia win toss and opt to field first against ...03:08 PM | 20 Oct, 2021
- vivo announces the launch of X70 Pro in Pakistan02:34 PM | 20 Oct, 2021
-
- Rachel Levine sworn in as first openly transgender four-star admiral ...01:34 PM | 20 Oct, 2021
-
- Daler Mehndi wishes Eid Milad-un-Nabi to Muslim fans06:33 PM | 19 Oct, 2021
- Kumail Nanjiani dressed up in a Pakistani designer at Eternals ...02:00 PM | 19 Oct, 2021
- Pakistani celebrities who passed away in 202102:00 PM | 17 Oct, 2021
- India falls to 101 in Global Hunger Index 2021, 9 ranks below Pakistan10:54 AM | 16 Oct, 2021
- Celebrity deaths in 202111:59 PM | 12 Oct, 2021
- Hollywood stars with surprising hidden talents07:11 PM | 13 Sep, 2021