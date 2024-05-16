Search

Yumna Zaidi raises temperature with new sizzling photoshoot

Web Desk
11:12 AM | 16 May, 2024
Source: yumnazaidiofficial/Instagram

Pakistani star Yumna Zaidi continues to win hearts and now the Parizaad star exuded Turkish vibes in a fancy gown, sending fashion waves in its wake.

The bottle green ensemble perfectly captured Yumna's inimitable style as the diva oozed modern elegance. The cuts of the attire designed by Sania Maskatiya
 accentuated her silhouette. 

Yumna along with Humayun Saeed and Adnan Siddiqui are raking in praises for new show Gentleman.

12:00 PM | 16 May, 2024

