Momal Sheikh celebrates birthday with friends and family

Momal Sheikh, a multi-talented actress, devoted wife, and loving mother, is not only a loyal friend but also the daughter of the legendary superstar Javed Sheikh.
Momal Sheikh has left a mark in the world of dramas with her remarkable performances in shows like "Darrar," "Mujhe Khuda Pay Yaqeen Hai," "Dil E Momin," "Mushk," and more. Currently, fans are lauding her acting prowess in "Pagal Khana."
Celebrating her birthday surrounded by loved ones, Momal Sheikh shares a blissful life with her husband, Muhammad Nadir, and their two adorable children.
Known for her amiable nature, she cherishes spending time with family and close friends.
Recently, Momal Sheikh's close friend, Hasan Rizvi, marked their birthday celebration, joined by celebrities such as Mansha Pasha, Ali Rehman Khan, Junaid Khan, Ali Ansari, and others.
Pakistani currency rates against US Dollar and other currencies on May 16, 2024 (Thursday) in open market.
US dollar was being quoted at 277.15 for buying and 279.95 for selling.
Euro stands at 296.25 for buying and 299 for selling while British Pound rate is 344.5 for buying, and 348 for selling.
UAE Dirham AED was at 75.15 and Saudi Riyal came down to 73.50.
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|277.15
|279.95
|Euro
|EUR
|296.25
|299
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|344.5
|348
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|75.15
|75.9
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|73.5
|74.2
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|180.5
|182.2
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|739.77
|747.77
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|203
|205
|China Yuan
|CNY
|38.49
|38.89
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|40.25
|40.65
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|35.61
|35.96
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.33
|3.44
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|1.91
|1.99
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|904.28
|913.28
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|58.69
|59.29
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|167.45
|169.45
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|25.67
|25.97
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|722.59
|730.59
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|76.41
|77.11
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|203
|205
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|25.67
|25.97
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|306.51
|309.01
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|7.57
|7.72
Copyright ©2024. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.