Momal Sheikh celebrates birthday with friends and family

Momal Sheikh, a multi-talented actress, devoted wife, and loving mother, is not only a loyal friend but also the daughter of the legendary superstar Javed Sheikh.

Momal Sheikh has left a mark in the world of dramas with her remarkable performances in shows like "Darrar," "Mujhe Khuda Pay Yaqeen Hai," "Dil E Momin," "Mushk," and more. Currently, fans are lauding her acting prowess in "Pagal Khana."

Celebrating her birthday surrounded by loved ones, Momal Sheikh shares a blissful life with her husband, Muhammad Nadir, and their two adorable children.

Known for her amiable nature, she cherishes spending time with family and close friends.

Recently, Momal Sheikh's close friend, Hasan Rizvi, marked their birthday celebration, joined by celebrities such as Mansha Pasha, Ali Rehman Khan, Junaid Khan, Ali Ansari, and others.