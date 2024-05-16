Search

Imran Khan's first photo from Adiala Jail goes viral

Web Desk
12:15 PM | 16 May, 2024
Imran Khan's first photo from Adiala Jail goes viral
Source: ptiofficial/Facebook

ISLAMABAD – The Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) supporters are excited to see the incarcerated leader Imran Khan from Adiala Jail during the Supreme Court's proceedings.

Khan, 71, remained behind bars since his arrest in graft case, and the picture was first glimpse from a high-security prison. 

Imran Khan’s photo from Adiala Jail is doing rounds on the internet. The former prime minster can be seen sitting in a chair while wearing a sky blue outfit.

The hearing on the intra-court appeal against the Supreme Court's decision on the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) amendments is underway, with former Prime Minister Imran Khan appearing via video link from Adiala Jail.

A five-member larger bench of apex court, led by Chief Justice Qazi Faez Isa, is overseeing the case. Imran Khan, a key party in the case, is represented by senior counsel Khawaja Haris, who has agreed to assist the court.

The court inquired about the status of the petition against the NAB amendments in the Islamabad High Court, which is still pending.

Special arrangements were made for Imran Khan's video link appearance in Courtroom No. 1, with restricted entry as court accepted Imran Khan's appeal, which deemed the NAB amendments introduced by the PDM coalition government invalid.

Khan also expressed his intent to present his case himself, and the court granted him permission to do so via video link at the last hearing.


 

Web Desk

Daily Pakistan Global Web Desk

