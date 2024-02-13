Shaista Lodhi shares her two cents on Shoaib-Sana marriage

Shoaib Malik's surprise wedding to Sana Javed sent shockwaves across Pakistan and India, leaving fans confused and emotional. The sudden announcement, coupled with the lack of clarity about the status of Shoaib's previous marriage to Sania Mirza and Sana's relationship with Umair Jaswal, fueled an avalanche of online criticism.
Pakistani viewers, particularly fond of Sania, expressed disappointment and disbelief, mirroring the reactions felt in India. Speculations ran rampant, with some even connecting the dots to Shaista Lodhi's presence on the game show "Jeeto Pakistan" where Shoaib and Sana appeared together.
Shaista, a close friend of Shoaib, addressed the whirlwind on Hafiz Ahmed's podcast. She categorically stated that both Shoaib and Sana were single when they decided to marry, expressing sadness at the onslaught of negativity on social media. She emphasized that while netizens have the freedom to express their opinions, they should consider the emotional toll their words can have.
Take a look at the podcast:
Ultimately, she reminds us that Shoaib and Sana, as adults, made a personal choice. While the surprise announcement and lack of prior clarity fueled the reactions, understanding the human element behind the headlines goes a long way in fostering a more mindful online environment.
The duo got married on January 20, 2024.
Pakistani currency inched lower against US dollar and other currencies in the open market on February 13, 2024 amid political instability.
In the open market, the US dollar was being quoted at 279.9 for buying and 282.15 for selling.
On Monday, Euro stands at 302.5 for buying and 305.5 for selling while British Pound rate stands at 353.5 for buying, and 357 for selling.
UAE Dirham AED hovers at 76.8 whereas the Saudi Riyal saw slight increase, with new rates at 74.65.
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|279.9
|282.15
|Euro
|EUR
|302.5
|305.5
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|353.5
|357
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|76.8
|77.5
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|74.65
|75.4
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|180
|182
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|751.09
|759.09
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|206.5
|208.5
|China Yuan
|CNY
|39.49
|39.89
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|40.65
|41.05
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|35.74
|36.09
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.48
|3.59
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|2.1
|2.18
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|915.92
|924.92
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|59.21
|59.81
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|171.12
|173.12
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|26.43
|26.73
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|734.28
|742.28
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|77.46
|78.16
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|207
|209
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|26.85
|27.15
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|323.85
|326.35
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|7.93
|8.08
