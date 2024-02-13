Search

ad
Lifestyle

Shaista Lodhi shares her two cents on Shoaib-Sana marriage

Web Desk
05:01 PM | 13 Feb, 2024
Shaista Lodhi shares her two cents on Shoaib-Sana marriage
Source: Instagram

Shoaib Malik's surprise wedding to Sana Javed sent shockwaves across Pakistan and India, leaving fans confused and emotional. The sudden announcement, coupled with the lack of clarity about the status of Shoaib's previous marriage to Sania Mirza and Sana's relationship with Umair Jaswal, fueled an avalanche of online criticism.

Pakistani viewers, particularly fond of Sania, expressed disappointment and disbelief, mirroring the reactions felt in India. Speculations ran rampant, with some even connecting the dots to Shaista Lodhi's presence on the game show "Jeeto Pakistan" where Shoaib and Sana appeared together.

Shaista, a close friend of Shoaib, addressed the whirlwind on Hafiz Ahmed's podcast. She categorically stated that both Shoaib and Sana were single when they decided to marry, expressing sadness at the onslaught of negativity on social media. She emphasized that while netizens have the freedom to express their opinions, they should consider the emotional toll their words can have.

Take a look at the podcast:

Ultimately, she reminds us that Shoaib and Sana, as adults, made a personal choice. While the surprise announcement and lack of prior clarity fueled the reactions, understanding the human element behind the headlines goes a long way in fostering a more mindful online environment.

The duo got married on January 20, 2024.

Shaista Lodhi sparks controversy by portraying Tuba Anwar in a positive light

Web Desk

Facebook Comments

Lifestyle

05:10 PM | 13 Feb, 2024

WATCH — Arisha Razi Khan shakes a leg to Bollywood hit 'Chammak ...

05:01 PM | 13 Feb, 2024

Shaista Lodhi shares her two cents on Shoaib-Sana marriage

04:50 PM | 13 Feb, 2024

Rock legend Roger Waters demands Imran Khan's release

04:18 PM | 13 Feb, 2024

Mahira Khan shuts down pregnancy rumours

01:05 AM | 13 Feb, 2024

Hania Aamir turns 27, calls Indian rapper Badshah “partner in ...

12:40 AM | 13 Feb, 2024

On ignoring Indian tabloids: Ali Zafar shares Bollywood journey

Lifestyle

08:55 PM | 10 Feb, 2024

Adnan Siddiqui mourns 'death of justice' after Pakistan elections

07:38 PM | 10 Feb, 2024

Malala Yousafzai's take on Pakistan's elections sparks debate

05:19 PM | 11 Feb, 2024

WATCH — Arisha Razi Khan ties the knot, sets dance floor on fire

10:34 PM | 10 Feb, 2024

Sajal Aly shares her two cents on Pakistani elections

05:50 PM | 11 Feb, 2024

Inside Hania Aamir’s star-studded pre-birthday bash

10:59 PM | 12 Feb, 2024

'Dua-e-Khair' adds to pre-wedding festivities as Jannat Mirza’s ...

Advertisement

Latest

06:42 PM | 13 Feb, 2024

Clarification regarding meeting between Bilawal Bhutto, Ambassador Donald Blome

Gold & Silver Rate

02:37 PM | 12 Feb, 2024

Gold prices remain unchanged in Pakistan

Forex

Pakistani rupee exchange rate against US dollar, Euro, Pound and Riyal - 13 Feb 2024

Pakistani currency inched lower against US dollar and other currencies in the open market on February 13, 2024 amid political instability.

US Dollar rate in Pakistan

In the open market, the US dollar was being quoted at 279.9 for buying and 282.15 for selling.

On Monday, Euro stands at 302.5 for buying and 305.5 for selling while British Pound rate stands at 353.5 for buying, and 357 for selling.

UAE Dirham AED hovers at 76.8 whereas the Saudi Riyal saw slight increase, with new rates at 74.65.

Today’s currency exchange rates in Pakistan - 13 February 2024

Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 09:00 AM)
Currency Symbol Buying Selling
US Dollar USD 279.9 282.15
Euro EUR 302.5 305.5
UK Pound Sterling GBP 353.5 357
U.A.E Dirham AED 76.8 77.5
Saudi Riyal SAR 74.65 75.4
Australian Dollar AUD 180 182
Bahrain Dinar BHD 751.09 759.09
Canadian Dollar CAD 206.5 208.5
China Yuan CNY 39.49 39.89
Danish Krone DKK 40.65 41.05
Hong Kong Dollar HKD 35.74 36.09
Indian Rupee INR 3.48 3.59
Japanese Yen JPY 2.1 2.18
Kuwaiti Dinar KWD 915.92 924.92
Malaysian Ringgit MYR 59.21 59.81
New Zealand Dollar NZD 171.12 173.12
Norwegians Krone NOK 26.43 26.73
Omani Riyal OMR 734.28 742.28
Qatari Riyal QAR 77.46 78.16
Singapore Dollar SGD 207 209
Swedish Korona SEK 26.85 27.15
Swiss Franc CHF 323.85 326.35
Thai Bhat THB 7.93 8.08

Horoscope

08:22 AM | 13 Feb, 2024

Daily Horoscope - 13th February, 2024

Advertisement

E-paper Daily Pakistan Urdu

Lifestyle

Blogs

Top Lists

Follow us on Facebook

Follow us on Twitter

Sign up for Newsletter

Famous People

Fazlur Rehman

Profile: Maryam Nawaz Sharif

Profile: Sirajul Haq

Profile: Sher Afzal Marwat 

PROFILE: Shoaib Malik | Marriages, cricketing career, and income

Sana Javed: Here’s all you need to know about Shoaib Malik’s third wife

Profile: Asif Ali Zardari

Justice Ijazul Ahsan

Copyright ©2024. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered By: