Shaista Lodhi sparks controversy by portraying Tuba Anwar in a positive light

Shaista Lodhi, a multifaceted Pakistani personality, excels as a television actor, host, and doctor. With a successful track record of hosting morning shows for numerous years, her dramas, including "Waada," "Parades," and "Samjhota," have garnered immense love from fans. In addition to her achievements in the entertainment industry, Lodhi has ventured into podcasts on her official YouTube channel, alongside managing her cosmetics business and running her clinic.

However, recent developments have stirred controversy around Shaista Lodhi, stemming from the teaser release of her upcoming podcast featuring Syeda Tuba Anwar. The video circulating on social media captures Tuba discussing her experiences in a toxic marriage and addressing those who deceived her.

Reflecting on toxic relationships and pain, she advocates for the possibility of parting ways rather than enduring such hardships for decades. She emphasizes the importance of making informed decisions and expresses a newfound perspective on life after realizing the depth of her past struggles. Tuba asserts that fame and wealth expose individuals to the world, emphasizing her eagerness to embrace the future without dwelling on the past.

Following the release of the interview, Lodhi has faced criticism from the public. Many are questioning her choice to feature Anwar, whom they perceive as the alleged culprit in the Dr. Aamir Liaquat Hussain controversy.

Fans expressed disappointment, stating that they did not expect Lodhi to portray Tuba as an angel, reminding her of the lingering associations with Dr. Aamir Liaquat Hussain.