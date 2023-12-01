Search

Lifestyle

Shaista Lodhi sparks controversy by portraying Tuba Anwar in a positive light

Maheen Khawaja
08:19 PM | 1 Dec, 2023
Shaista Lodhi sparks controversy by portraying Tuba Anwar in a positive light
Source: Youtube

Shaista Lodhi, a multifaceted Pakistani personality, excels as a television actor, host, and doctor. With a successful track record of hosting morning shows for numerous years, her dramas, including "Waada," "Parades," and "Samjhota," have garnered immense love from fans. In addition to her achievements in the entertainment industry, Lodhi has ventured into podcasts on her official YouTube channel, alongside managing her cosmetics business and running her clinic.

However, recent developments have stirred controversy around Shaista Lodhi, stemming from the teaser release of her upcoming podcast featuring Syeda Tuba Anwar. The video circulating on social media captures Tuba discussing her experiences in a toxic marriage and addressing those who deceived her.

Reflecting on toxic relationships and pain, she advocates for the possibility of parting ways rather than enduring such hardships for decades. She emphasizes the importance of making informed decisions and expresses a newfound perspective on life after realizing the depth of her past struggles. Tuba asserts that fame and wealth expose individuals to the world, emphasizing her eagerness to embrace the future without dwelling on the past.

Following the release of the interview, Lodhi has faced criticism from the public. Many are questioning her choice to feature Anwar, whom they perceive as the alleged culprit in the Dr. Aamir Liaquat Hussain controversy.

Fans expressed disappointment, stating that they did not expect Lodhi to portray Tuba as an angel, reminding her of the lingering associations with Dr. Aamir Liaquat Hussain. 

Shaista Lodhi under fire for dancing with Momin Saqib on live show

Maheen Khawaja

Content Writer

Facebook Comments

Lifestyle

10:25 PM | 24 Nov, 2023

Zafar Mairaj sets the record straight as he sheds light on 'Kabli ...

05:03 PM | 23 Nov, 2023

Rakhi Sawant's surprise entry into Aftab Iqbal’s show sparks social ...

11:15 PM | 16 Nov, 2023

Tuba Anwar celebrates birthday with family and friends

07:59 PM | 14 Nov, 2023

Agha Ali deletes wedding pictures with Hina Altaf, sparks seperation ...

08:46 PM | 24 Oct, 2023

Ahsan Khan and Humaima Malick light up dance floor at IPPA awards

07:55 PM | 26 Sep, 2023

Rakhi Sawant's bold biopic casting choice sparks Bollywood's curiosity

Advertisement

Latest

08:19 PM | 1 Dec, 2023

Shaista Lodhi sparks controversy by portraying Tuba Anwar in a positive light

Horoscope

08:28 AM | 1 Dec, 2023

Daily Horoscope – December 1, 2023

Forex

Rupee remains stable against US dollar, Euro, Pound, Dirham and Riyal; check forex rates

Pakistani rupee remained stable against US dollar in the open bank market on Friday.

Dollar Rate in Pakistan Today

On Friday, the US dollar was being quoted at 285.3 for buying and 288.15 for selling.

Euro moves down to 311 for buying and 314 for selling. British Pound rate stands at 358.5 for buying, and 361.5 for selling.

UAE Dirham AED stands at 78 whereas the Saudi Riyal rate stands at 76.20.

Today's currency exchange rates in Pakistan – 1 December 2023

Currency Symbol Buying Selling
US Dollar ‎USD 285.3 288.15
Euro EUR 311 314
UK Pound Sterling GBP 358.5 361.5
U.A.E Dirham AED 78 78.7
Saudi Riyal SAR 76.2 77
Australian Dollar AUD 187.2 189
Bahrain Dinar BHD 759.67 767.67
Canadian Dollar CAD 209 211
China Yuan CNY 39.59 39.98
Danish Krone DKK 41.38 41.78
Hong Kong Dollar HKD 36.63 36.98
Indian Rupee INR 3.39 3.5
Japanese Yen JPY 1.49 1.56
Kuwaiti Dinar KWD 926.7 935.7
Malaysian Ringgit MYR 60.38 60.98
New Zealand Dollar NZD 173.44 175.44
Norwegians Krone NOK 26.25 26.55
Omani Riyal OMR 741.26 749.26
Qatari Riyal ‎QAR 77.63 78.33
Singapore Dollar SGD 211 213
Swedish Korona SEK 26.93 27.23
Swiss Franc CHF 325.9 328.4
Thai Bhat THB 8.23 8.38

Gold & Silver Rate

Gold rates drop in Pakistan; Check today’s gold rates 1 December 2023

KARACHI – The gold price continues to climb up in the local market in line of upward trend in international market.

Gold Rates in Pakistan Today - 1 December 2023

On Thursday, the single tola of 24 Karat gold was available at Rs217,400, and the price for 10-gram gold reached Rs186,390.

Meanwhile, the 22 Karat Gold price stands at Rs199,282, 21 karat rate for each tola is Rs190,225 and 18k gold rate hovers around Rs163,050.

In international market, the price of precious metal hovers around $2,045 per ounce.

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan

City Gold Silver
Lahore PKR 217,400 PKR 2,696
Karachi PKR 217,400 PKR 2,696
Islamabad PKR 217,400 PKR 2,696
Peshawar PKR 217,400 PKR 2,696
Quetta PKR 217,400 PKR 2,696
Sialkot PKR 217,400 PKR 2,696
Attock PKR 217,400 PKR 2,696
Gujranwala PKR 217,400 PKR 2,696
Jehlum PKR 217,400 PKR 2,696
Multan PKR 217,400 PKR 2,696
Bahawalpur PKR 217,400 PKR 2,696
Gujrat PKR 217,400 PKR 2,696
Nawabshah PKR 217,400 PKR 2,696
Chakwal PKR 217,400 PKR 2,696
Hyderabad PKR 217,400 PKR 2,696
Nowshehra PKR 217,400 PKR 2,696
Sargodha PKR 217,400 PKR 2,696
Faisalabad PKR 217,400 PKR 2,696
Mirpur PKR 217,400 PKR 2,696

Advertisement

E-paper Daily Pakistan Urdu

Lifestyle

Blogs

Top Lists

Follow us on Facebook

Follow us on Twitter

Sign up for Newsletter

Famous People

Profile: Shan Masood

Profile: Virat Kohli

Who is Aliza Sehar?

Who is Usman Dar?

Fakhar Zaman

Profile: Abdullah Shafique

Jannat Mirza

Kinza Hashmi

Copyright ©2023. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered By: