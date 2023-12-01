Pakistani players unload their luggage after arriving in Australia

As part of the ICC World Test Championship, the men's cricket team from Pakistan travelled to Australia for a three-match Test series.

The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) stated that its 18-man team and 17-member management staff will depart for Australia on Thursday at 3 am, flying into Dubai from Lahore airport.

The players had a quick break during their stopover in Dubai before continuing on to Sydney, arriving at 7AM PST on Friday morning.

At the Sydney airport, the Pakistani squad members were seen unloading their own luggage onto a vehicle. To save time, the players moved their bags themselves.

Pakistani players loaded their luggage on the truck as no official was present. pic.twitter.com/H65ofZnhlF — Cricketopia (@CricketopiaCom) December 1, 2023

After more than twenty-four hours of flight, the players will have a full day rest on Saturday. Training will begin on December 3. It should be mentioned that Pakistan's last victory in a test match against Australia was in 1995.

Shan Masood, who is named captain after Babar Azam resigned as team captain across all formats, will be leading green shirts.