HBL Microfinance Bank continues leading the Microfinance Banking Sector

09:37 PM | 1 Dec, 2023
HBL Microfinance Bank continues leading the Microfinance Banking Sector
Source: Mr. Mohammad Amir Khan, CEO & President, HBL Microfinance Bank, receives the Best Microfinance Bank Award from Mr. Jameel Ahmed, Governor, State Bank of Pakistan at the Pakistan Banking Awards 2023.

ISLAMABAD - HBL Microfinance Bank (HBL MfB) has won the ‘Best Microfinance Bank’ award at the Pakistan Banking Awards hosted by the Institute of Bankers Pakistan (IBP), for the second consecutive year.

This accolade underscores the Bank's contribution to responding to poverty and contributing to the social and economic well-being of Pakistanis through its innovative suite of digitally-enabled products. In its journey spanning more than two decades, HBL MfB has evolved from its humble origins in Gilgit, to being recognised as the Best Microfinance Bank of Pakistan by winning awards by two esteemed bodies, both in 2022 and 2023.

As the forefront microfinance institution in the country, HBL MfB plays a pivotal role in the financial empowerment of Pakistan by delivering cutting-edge financial solutions. In 2022, the Bank grew its lending portfolio by nearly 50%, to Rs. 88 billion and its deposits by 27% to Rs 116 billion. The Bank’s strength lies in being trusted by over 3 million customers. With a nationwide footprint of 217 locations and several awards under its belt, the Bank is leading the microfinance space.

Basking in its well-deserved reputation for resilience, stability, and strength, HBL Microfinance Bank acknowledges that the journey is far from over. With steadfast determination and a vision for a brighter future, the Bank stands ready to perpetuate its transformative journey, extending hope and financial empowerment to countless more underprivileged households in the years ahead. 

