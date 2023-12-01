HBL Microfinance Bank continues leading the Microfinance Banking Sector

ISLAMABAD - HBL Microfinance Bank (HBL MfB) has won the ‘Best Microfinance Bank’ award at the Pakistan Banking Awards hosted by the Institute of Bankers Pakistan (IBP), for the second consecutive year.
This accolade underscores the Bank's contribution to responding to poverty and contributing to the social and economic well-being of Pakistanis through its innovative suite of digitally-enabled products. In its journey spanning more than two decades, HBL MfB has evolved from its humble origins in Gilgit, to being recognised as the Best Microfinance Bank of Pakistan by winning awards by two esteemed bodies, both in 2022 and 2023.
As the forefront microfinance institution in the country, HBL MfB plays a pivotal role in the financial empowerment of Pakistan by delivering cutting-edge financial solutions. In 2022, the Bank grew its lending portfolio by nearly 50%, to Rs. 88 billion and its deposits by 27% to Rs 116 billion. The Bank’s strength lies in being trusted by over 3 million customers. With a nationwide footprint of 217 locations and several awards under its belt, the Bank is leading the microfinance space.
Basking in its well-deserved reputation for resilience, stability, and strength, HBL Microfinance Bank acknowledges that the journey is far from over. With steadfast determination and a vision for a brighter future, the Bank stands ready to perpetuate its transformative journey, extending hope and financial empowerment to countless more underprivileged households in the years ahead.
Pakistani rupee remained stable against US dollar in the open bank market on Friday.
On Friday, the US dollar was being quoted at 285.3 for buying and 288.15 for selling.
Euro moves down to 311 for buying and 314 for selling. British Pound rate stands at 358.5 for buying, and 361.5 for selling.
UAE Dirham AED stands at 78 whereas the Saudi Riyal rate stands at 76.20.
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|285.3
|288.15
|Euro
|EUR
|311
|314
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|358.5
|361.5
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|78
|78.7
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|76.2
|77
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|187.2
|189
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|759.67
|767.67
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|209
|211
|China Yuan
|CNY
|39.59
|39.98
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|41.38
|41.78
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|36.63
|36.98
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.39
|3.5
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|1.49
|1.56
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|926.7
|935.7
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|60.38
|60.98
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|173.44
|175.44
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|26.25
|26.55
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|741.26
|749.26
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|77.63
|78.33
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|211
|213
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|26.93
|27.23
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|325.9
|328.4
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|8.23
|8.38
KARACHI – The gold price continues to climb up in the local market in line of upward trend in international market.
On Thursday, the single tola of 24 Karat gold was available at Rs217,400, and the price for 10-gram gold reached Rs186,390.
Meanwhile, the 22 Karat Gold price stands at Rs199,282, 21 karat rate for each tola is Rs190,225 and 18k gold rate hovers around Rs163,050.
In international market, the price of precious metal hovers around $2,045 per ounce.
|City
|Gold
|Silver
|Lahore
|PKR 217,400
|PKR 2,696
|Karachi
|PKR 217,400
|PKR 2,696
|Islamabad
|PKR 217,400
|PKR 2,696
|Peshawar
|PKR 217,400
|PKR 2,696
|Quetta
|PKR 217,400
|PKR 2,696
|Sialkot
|PKR 217,400
|PKR 2,696
|Attock
|PKR 217,400
|PKR 2,696
|Gujranwala
|PKR 217,400
|PKR 2,696
|Jehlum
|PKR 217,400
|PKR 2,696
|Multan
|PKR 217,400
|PKR 2,696
|Bahawalpur
|PKR 217,400
|PKR 2,696
|Gujrat
|PKR 217,400
|PKR 2,696
|Nawabshah
|PKR 217,400
|PKR 2,696
|Chakwal
|PKR 217,400
|PKR 2,696
|Hyderabad
|PKR 217,400
|PKR 2,696
|Nowshehra
|PKR 217,400
|PKR 2,696
|Sargodha
|PKR 217,400
|PKR 2,696
|Faisalabad
|PKR 217,400
|PKR 2,696
|Mirpur
|PKR 217,400
|PKR 2,696
