Ceremony held to mark Yango’s arrival in Karachi

Web Desk
09:20 PM | 1 Dec, 2023
Ceremony held to mark Yango’s arrival in Karachi

KARACHI - Yango, the international tech company, made the debut of its ride-hailing service in Karachi earlier this month. A ceremony was held today at Governor House, Karachi, to commemorate the development.

After beginning operations in the major cities of Punjab, Yango is all set to serve the population of Karachi and become their go-to choice for everyday transportation needs because of its dependable, safe, and affordable service.

The launch was attended by prominent dignitaries from the public and private sector. The Governor of Sindh, Mr. Kamran Tessori, was the Chief Guest for the event. He welcomed Yango to Karachi and expressed satisfaction that a renowned international digital service has made its way to the city to make transportation easier and more affordable for everyone. Noted celebrities and members of the media were also in attendance.

"I am elated to announce our arrival in the vibrant city of Karachi. This marks a significant milestone in our journey, bringing the convenience and efficiency of Yango's innovative services to the business capital of Pakistan. We are not just launching a service; we are becoming a part of the fabric of this incredible city, contributing to its energy and growth. We are certain that, with Yango, every journey will be a celebration of progress, and every corner of this city will become a destination of opportunity,” Faisal Iftekhar, Country Manager, Yango, said during the ceremony.

Operating across more than 20 countries worldwide, including the UAE, Norway, Finland, Bolivia, Peru, Morocco, and Algeria, Yango has been making significant strides in introducing its cutting-edge transportation solutions to the thriving Pakistani economy. The launch in Karachi comes on the heels of a successful introduction in Lahore, the twin cities of Rawalpindi and Islamabad, and Faisalabad.

Yango came to Pakistan with the primary objective of making safe and budget-friendly transportation accessible to people from all walks of life. The service also creates earning opportunities for drivers. The service will continue to operate and expand in further cities of the country with affordability, reliability, and safety as its core values.

