Ceremony held to mark Yango’s arrival in Karachi

KARACHI - Yango, the international tech company, made the debut of its ride-hailing service in Karachi earlier this month. A ceremony was held today at Governor House, Karachi, to commemorate the development.
After beginning operations in the major cities of Punjab, Yango is all set to serve the population of Karachi and become their go-to choice for everyday transportation needs because of its dependable, safe, and affordable service.
The launch was attended by prominent dignitaries from the public and private sector. The Governor of Sindh, Mr. Kamran Tessori, was the Chief Guest for the event. He welcomed Yango to Karachi and expressed satisfaction that a renowned international digital service has made its way to the city to make transportation easier and more affordable for everyone. Noted celebrities and members of the media were also in attendance.
"I am elated to announce our arrival in the vibrant city of Karachi. This marks a significant milestone in our journey, bringing the convenience and efficiency of Yango's innovative services to the business capital of Pakistan. We are not just launching a service; we are becoming a part of the fabric of this incredible city, contributing to its energy and growth. We are certain that, with Yango, every journey will be a celebration of progress, and every corner of this city will become a destination of opportunity,” Faisal Iftekhar, Country Manager, Yango, said during the ceremony.
Operating across more than 20 countries worldwide, including the UAE, Norway, Finland, Bolivia, Peru, Morocco, and Algeria, Yango has been making significant strides in introducing its cutting-edge transportation solutions to the thriving Pakistani economy. The launch in Karachi comes on the heels of a successful introduction in Lahore, the twin cities of Rawalpindi and Islamabad, and Faisalabad.
Yango came to Pakistan with the primary objective of making safe and budget-friendly transportation accessible to people from all walks of life. The service also creates earning opportunities for drivers. The service will continue to operate and expand in further cities of the country with affordability, reliability, and safety as its core values.
Pakistani rupee remained stable against US dollar in the open bank market on Friday.
On Friday, the US dollar was being quoted at 285.3 for buying and 288.15 for selling.
Euro moves down to 311 for buying and 314 for selling. British Pound rate stands at 358.5 for buying, and 361.5 for selling.
UAE Dirham AED stands at 78 whereas the Saudi Riyal rate stands at 76.20.
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|285.3
|288.15
|Euro
|EUR
|311
|314
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|358.5
|361.5
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|78
|78.7
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|76.2
|77
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|187.2
|189
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|759.67
|767.67
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|209
|211
|China Yuan
|CNY
|39.59
|39.98
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|41.38
|41.78
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|36.63
|36.98
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.39
|3.5
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|1.49
|1.56
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|926.7
|935.7
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|60.38
|60.98
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|173.44
|175.44
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|26.25
|26.55
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|741.26
|749.26
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|77.63
|78.33
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|211
|213
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|26.93
|27.23
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|325.9
|328.4
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|8.23
|8.38
KARACHI – The gold price continues to climb up in the local market in line of upward trend in international market.
On Thursday, the single tola of 24 Karat gold was available at Rs217,400, and the price for 10-gram gold reached Rs186,390.
Meanwhile, the 22 Karat Gold price stands at Rs199,282, 21 karat rate for each tola is Rs190,225 and 18k gold rate hovers around Rs163,050.
In international market, the price of precious metal hovers around $2,045 per ounce.
|City
|Gold
|Silver
|Lahore
|PKR 217,400
|PKR 2,696
|Karachi
|PKR 217,400
|PKR 2,696
|Islamabad
|PKR 217,400
|PKR 2,696
|Peshawar
|PKR 217,400
|PKR 2,696
|Quetta
|PKR 217,400
|PKR 2,696
|Sialkot
|PKR 217,400
|PKR 2,696
|Attock
|PKR 217,400
|PKR 2,696
|Gujranwala
|PKR 217,400
|PKR 2,696
|Jehlum
|PKR 217,400
|PKR 2,696
|Multan
|PKR 217,400
|PKR 2,696
|Bahawalpur
|PKR 217,400
|PKR 2,696
|Gujrat
|PKR 217,400
|PKR 2,696
|Nawabshah
|PKR 217,400
|PKR 2,696
|Chakwal
|PKR 217,400
|PKR 2,696
|Hyderabad
|PKR 217,400
|PKR 2,696
|Nowshehra
|PKR 217,400
|PKR 2,696
|Sargodha
|PKR 217,400
|PKR 2,696
|Faisalabad
|PKR 217,400
|PKR 2,696
|Mirpur
|PKR 217,400
|PKR 2,696
Copyright ©2023. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.