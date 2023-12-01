Pakistan Navy deploys PNS Tugril in Gulf of Aden to protect merchant ships

KARACHI – Pakistan Navy has deployed PNS Tughril in the Gulf of Aden near Yemeni coast to ensure safety and security of merchant ships carrying shipments to and from Pakistani ports due to the prevailing maritime situation in the Middle East.

A spokesperson of Pakistan Navy said the naval force is committed to ensure freedom of navigation on high seas and safety of international sea lanes of communication besides safeguarding national maritime interests and trade through sea.

Pakistan Navy is cognizant of its national obligation to maintain rule based order in the region, he said.

Earlier, Chief of the Naval Staff Admiral Naveed Ashraf chaired the Command & Staff Conference of Pakistan Navy at Naval Headquarters, Islamabad.

Matters related to national security, geo strategic affairs, combat readiness and training of troops were discussed. The conference assessed the evolving maritime situation in the region due to ongoing conflict in Middle East.

Under the prevailing maritime situation in the Middle East, deployment of PN Ship for the protection of Pakistan's merchant ships was discussed. Progress on PN projects including future plans was also reviewed and way forward was deliberated.

The Naval chief emphasised on maintaining perpetual combat readiness to effectively thwart any aggression against Pakistan.