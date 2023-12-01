Search

PakistanWorld

Pakistan Navy deploys PNS Tugril in Gulf of Aden to protect merchant ships

Web Desk
08:39 PM | 1 Dec, 2023
Pakistan Navy deploys PNS Tugril in Gulf of Aden to protect merchant ships
Source: File Photo

KARACHI – Pakistan Navy has deployed PNS Tughril in the Gulf of Aden near Yemeni coast to ensure safety and security of merchant ships carrying shipments to and from Pakistani ports due to the prevailing maritime situation in the Middle East.

A spokesperson of Pakistan Navy said the naval force is committed to ensure freedom of navigation on high seas and safety of international sea lanes of communication besides safeguarding national maritime interests and trade through sea.

Pakistan Navy is cognizant of its national obligation to maintain rule based order in the region, he said. 

Earlier, Chief of the Naval Staff Admiral Naveed Ashraf chaired the Command & Staff Conference of Pakistan Navy at Naval Headquarters, Islamabad.

Matters related to national security, geo strategic affairs, combat readiness and training of troops were discussed. The conference assessed the evolving maritime situation in the region due to ongoing conflict in Middle East. 

Under the prevailing maritime situation in the Middle East, deployment of PN Ship for the protection of Pakistan's merchant ships was discussed. Progress on PN projects including future plans was also reviewed and way forward was deliberated.

The Naval chief emphasised on maintaining perpetual combat readiness to effectively thwart any aggression against Pakistan. 

Pakistan, Saudi Arabia's joint naval drill 'Naseem Al Bahr-XIV' culminates

Web Desk

Facebook Comments

MORE FROM THIS CATEGORY

08:02 PM | 1 Dec, 2023

Australian PM invites Pakistan cricket team to dinner

05:36 PM | 1 Dec, 2023

Pakistan Customs inspector arrested for dollar smuggling at Torkham

05:10 PM | 1 Dec, 2023

Nestlé Pakistan contributes PKR 5 million to support hundreds of ...

08:35 AM | 1 Dec, 2023

Pakistan keeps petrol price unchanged, drops diesel by Rs7 per litre

01:15 AM | 1 Dec, 2023

ECP publishes final list of delimitation amid uncertainty about ...

03:00 PM | 30 Nov, 2023

Pakistan plans to engage army to put power sector on track

Advertisement

Latest

09:20 PM | 1 Dec, 2023

Ceremony held to mark Yango’s arrival in Karachi

Horoscope

08:28 AM | 1 Dec, 2023

Daily Horoscope – December 1, 2023

Forex

Rupee remains stable against US dollar, Euro, Pound, Dirham and Riyal; check forex rates

Pakistani rupee remained stable against US dollar in the open bank market on Friday.

Dollar Rate in Pakistan Today

On Friday, the US dollar was being quoted at 285.3 for buying and 288.15 for selling.

Euro moves down to 311 for buying and 314 for selling. British Pound rate stands at 358.5 for buying, and 361.5 for selling.

UAE Dirham AED stands at 78 whereas the Saudi Riyal rate stands at 76.20.

Today's currency exchange rates in Pakistan – 1 December 2023

Currency Symbol Buying Selling
US Dollar ‎USD 285.3 288.15
Euro EUR 311 314
UK Pound Sterling GBP 358.5 361.5
U.A.E Dirham AED 78 78.7
Saudi Riyal SAR 76.2 77
Australian Dollar AUD 187.2 189
Bahrain Dinar BHD 759.67 767.67
Canadian Dollar CAD 209 211
China Yuan CNY 39.59 39.98
Danish Krone DKK 41.38 41.78
Hong Kong Dollar HKD 36.63 36.98
Indian Rupee INR 3.39 3.5
Japanese Yen JPY 1.49 1.56
Kuwaiti Dinar KWD 926.7 935.7
Malaysian Ringgit MYR 60.38 60.98
New Zealand Dollar NZD 173.44 175.44
Norwegians Krone NOK 26.25 26.55
Omani Riyal OMR 741.26 749.26
Qatari Riyal ‎QAR 77.63 78.33
Singapore Dollar SGD 211 213
Swedish Korona SEK 26.93 27.23
Swiss Franc CHF 325.9 328.4
Thai Bhat THB 8.23 8.38

Gold & Silver Rate

Gold rates drop in Pakistan; Check today’s gold rates 1 December 2023

KARACHI – The gold price continues to climb up in the local market in line of upward trend in international market.

Gold Rates in Pakistan Today - 1 December 2023

On Thursday, the single tola of 24 Karat gold was available at Rs217,400, and the price for 10-gram gold reached Rs186,390.

Meanwhile, the 22 Karat Gold price stands at Rs199,282, 21 karat rate for each tola is Rs190,225 and 18k gold rate hovers around Rs163,050.

In international market, the price of precious metal hovers around $2,045 per ounce.

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan

City Gold Silver
Lahore PKR 217,400 PKR 2,696
Karachi PKR 217,400 PKR 2,696
Islamabad PKR 217,400 PKR 2,696
Peshawar PKR 217,400 PKR 2,696
Quetta PKR 217,400 PKR 2,696
Sialkot PKR 217,400 PKR 2,696
Attock PKR 217,400 PKR 2,696
Gujranwala PKR 217,400 PKR 2,696
Jehlum PKR 217,400 PKR 2,696
Multan PKR 217,400 PKR 2,696
Bahawalpur PKR 217,400 PKR 2,696
Gujrat PKR 217,400 PKR 2,696
Nawabshah PKR 217,400 PKR 2,696
Chakwal PKR 217,400 PKR 2,696
Hyderabad PKR 217,400 PKR 2,696
Nowshehra PKR 217,400 PKR 2,696
Sargodha PKR 217,400 PKR 2,696
Faisalabad PKR 217,400 PKR 2,696
Mirpur PKR 217,400 PKR 2,696

Advertisement

E-paper Daily Pakistan Urdu

Lifestyle

Blogs

Top Lists

Follow us on Facebook

Follow us on Twitter

Sign up for Newsletter

Famous People

Profile: Shan Masood

Profile: Virat Kohli

Who is Aliza Sehar?

Who is Usman Dar?

Fakhar Zaman

Profile: Abdullah Shafique

Jannat Mirza

Kinza Hashmi

Copyright ©2023. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered By: