French President Macron loses parliamentary majority in major setback

PARIS – French President Emmanuel Macron suffered a setback as he has lost majority in the National Assembly in legislative elections, sparking fears of political paralysis in the European country.

The unprecedented political situation develops after newly-formed left-wing alliance weakened the Macron’s coalition and far-right registered record wins in results of the Sunday’s runoff elections.

The results have served a major blow to the president’s Ensemble (Together) group, which enjoyed commanding majority in the National Assembly for last five years.

As per the final results announced on early Monday, Macron’s coalition bagged 245 of the chamber’s 577 seats, falling short of 44 seats to claim clear majority in the parliament. The ruling group witnessed a drop of more than 100 seats as it held 346 until this elections.

Expressing views on the current political situation in the country, French Prime Minister Elisabeth Borne said: “This situation constitutes a risk for our country, given the challenges that we have to confront”.

“We will work from tomorrow to build a working majority,” she said.

Reports said that Macron could eventually call a snap election if he fails to achieve the required number of seats to rule the country for next five years.