French President Macron loses parliamentary majority in major setback

10:14 AM | 20 Jun, 2022
French President Macron loses parliamentary majority in major setback
Source: Emmanuel Macron (Instagram)
Share

PARIS – French President Emmanuel Macron suffered a setback as he has lost majority in the National Assembly in legislative elections, sparking fears of political paralysis in the European country.

The unprecedented political situation develops after newly-formed left-wing alliance weakened the Macron’s coalition and far-right registered record wins in results of the Sunday’s runoff elections.  

The results have served a major blow to the president’s Ensemble (Together) group, which enjoyed commanding majority in the National Assembly for last five years.

As per the final results announced on early Monday, Macron’s coalition bagged 245 of the chamber’s 577 seats, falling short of 44 seats to claim clear majority in the parliament. The ruling group witnessed a drop of more than 100 seats as it held 346 until this elections.

Expressing views on the current political situation in the country, French Prime Minister Elisabeth Borne said: “This situation constitutes a risk for our country, given the challenges that we have to confront”.

“We will work from tomorrow to build a working majority,” she said.

Reports said that Macron could eventually call a snap election if he fails to achieve the required number of seats to rule the country for next five years. 

PM Shehbaz congratulates Macron over re-election ... 10:08 AM | 26 Apr, 2022

ISLAMABAD – Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has felicitated Emmanuel Macron over his re-election as President of ...

More From This Category
Sharjah named Guest of Honour at Seoul ...
10:46 PM | 19 Jun, 2022
Pakistani-American Zahid Quraishi makes history ...
06:29 PM | 19 Jun, 2022
Daesh claims attack on Sikh temple in Kabul
11:25 AM | 19 Jun, 2022
'Agnipath' - Trains set on fire as protests ...
10:28 AM | 17 Jun, 2022
US, India, Israel, and UAE form new bloc
05:40 PM | 16 Jun, 2022
How to Murder Your Husband author gets life ...
11:10 AM | 16 Jun, 2022

LATEST

LIFESTYLE
Adnan Siddiqui boycotts US event over invitation to Indian celebrities amid blasphemy ...
10:31 AM | 20 Jun, 2022

TOP LISTS

E-Paper Daily Pakistan

COPYRIGHT 2022. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered by:

publishrr