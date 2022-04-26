PM Shehbaz congratulates Macron over re-election as French president 

PM Shehbaz congratulates Macron over re-election as French president 
ISLAMABAD – Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has felicitated Emmanuel Macron over his re-election as President of the French Republic. 

In a tweet on Monday night, the premier said that he looked forward to working together in building a stronger multifaceted Pakistan-France relationship.

On Sunday, Emmanuel Macron secured his second tenure of five more years as French president after he bagged convincing victory over rival Marine Le Pen.

He received 58.55% of votes while his rival managed to bag 41.45%, according to the results. 

Macron has become the first sitting president in two decades to be re-elected. 

In his first speech after the victory, he vowed to end divisions in the society, adding that he would be a "president for all".

