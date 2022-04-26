PM Shehbaz congratulates Macron over re-election as French president
ISLAMABAD – Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has felicitated Emmanuel Macron over his re-election as President of the French Republic.
In a tweet on Monday night, the premier said that he looked forward to working together in building a stronger multifaceted Pakistan-France relationship.
Felicitations to President @EmmanuelMacron on re-election as President of the French Republic. I look forward to working together in building a stronger multifaceted Pakistan-France relationship.— Shehbaz Sharif (@CMShehbaz) April 25, 2022
On Sunday, Emmanuel Macron secured his second tenure of five more years as French president after he bagged convincing victory over rival Marine Le Pen.
He received 58.55% of votes while his rival managed to bag 41.45%, according to the results.
Macron has become the first sitting president in two decades to be re-elected.
In his first speech after the victory, he vowed to end divisions in the society, adding that he would be a "president for all".
