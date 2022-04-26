Miftah Ismail says no intentions of hiking petrol prices immediately

11:15 AM | 26 Apr, 2022
Miftah Ismail says no intentions of hiking petrol prices immediately
Source: Twitter
Share

ISLAMABAD – Finance Minister Miftah Ismail has turned down the claims of immediate hike in prices of petroleum products after fuel shortage reported in some pockets of Punjab. 

Talking to private news channel, he asked people to stop panic buying as prices will not be revised up immediately. 

Ismail says the government will devise a policy to increase the petroleum prices.

He said the elite class having big vehicles cannot be given subsidy, but it will be extended to motorcyclist in order to provide them relief amid soaring prices. 

The Finance Minister said the present government will make all-out efforts to reduce the budget deficit increased during the PTI regime.

Following the Pakistan’s agreement with IMF to withdraw subsidies on oil and power, consumers started making panic buying that led to shortage of diesel in various cities of Punjab and long queues were witnessed at petrol stations.

Farmers also complained of shortage of diesel in the province, adding that no-availability of the fuel will adversely affect the harvesting season. 

Meanwhile, the Oil and Gas Regulatory Authority has rejected the reports of shortage of petrol and diesel in the country, saying there are adequate stocks of the products to meet domestic needs of the country. 

OGRA rubbishes reports of fuel shortage in ... 10:34 AM | 26 Apr, 2022

ISLAMABAD – Oil and Gas Regulatory Authority (OGRA) has rubbished the reports of fuel shortage in the country, ...

More From This Category
Pakistani envoy at UN calls for political, ...
12:22 PM | 26 Apr, 2022
Missing Karachi girl Dua Zehra makes stunning ...
12:05 PM | 26 Apr, 2022
OGRA rubbishes reports of fuel shortage in ...
10:34 AM | 26 Apr, 2022
PM Shehbaz congratulates Macron over re-election ...
10:08 AM | 26 Apr, 2022
Pakistan chairs OIC’s Jeddah moot on escalating ...
09:38 AM | 26 Apr, 2022
Ambassador Asad Majeed Khan clarifies rumours ...
12:21 AM | 26 Apr, 2022

LATEST

LIFESTYLE
Sarah Khan and Uzma Beg's latest BTS video goes viral
05:53 PM | 25 Apr, 2022

TOP LISTS

E-Paper Daily Pakistan

COPYRIGHT 2022. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered by:

publishrr