Pakistan, Saudi Arabia's joint naval drill 'Naseem Al Bahr-XIV' culminates

ISLAMABAD – The joint naval exercise dubbed Naseem Al Bahr-XIV between Pakistani and Royal Saudi Naval Forces culminated at Al Jubail, Saudi Arabia.

Forces of Islamic nations hold the drill to further cement bilateral relations, and to engage troops in wide range of conventional and non-conventional warfare domains. The naval drill Naseem Al Bahr is conducted biennially and has evolved over three decades into an expression of strategic partnership between Islamabad and Riyadh.

The drill were aimed to foster interoperability among their navies and special operation forces, the Pakistan Navy said in a statement.

Naseem Al Bahr-XIV encompasses a wide spectrum of naval operations, spanning both traditional and non-traditional warfare domains.

Pakistan Navy Flotilla, comprising Pakistan naval ships Saif, Himmat, Dehshat, and Muhafiz, reached Al Jubail port of Saudi Arabia, where they were warmly welcomed by senior RSNF officials and Pakistan’s diplomatic staff in KSA.

Special forces of two nations exchanged views on professional topics and completed preparations for the upcoming sea exercises. The activities during that phase encompassed workshops focusing on tactical procedures, informative seminars, simulator training sessions, reciprocal visits, and coordination meetings, all crucial preludes to the execution of sea exercises, Navy said.

The two sides have a history of military cooperation and have maintained close defense ties for many years. This cooperation has taken various forms, including defense agreements, military training, and the exchange of military personnel.