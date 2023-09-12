After Bilawal, Aseefa Bhutto also joins TikTok

Former President Asif Ali Zardari’s daughter, Aseefa Bhutto Zardari, has ventured into the world of short video sharing app TikTok.

Aseefa Bhutto, daughter of former prime minister Benazir Bhutto, announced her presence on TikTok to her supporters through the social networking site ‘X’, commonly known as Twitter, and provided them with the link to her TikTok account.

Check out AseefaBZ! #TikTok https://t.co/OX9G9tGyYr



Finally joined TikTok — Aseefa B Zardari (@AseefaBZ) September 11, 2023

Recently, on her newly created TikTok account, Aseefa Bhutto Zardari posted a picture with her brother and Pakistan Peoples Party Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari. So far, her account has garnered 252 followers.

In her bio, she wrote, “Proud daughter of the esteemed martyr Benazir Bhutto, Ambassador of Polio-Free Pakistan.”

Last year, Bilawal Bhutto Zardari also joined TikTok.

He made the announcement on his Twitter handle, as the chairman of Pakistan Peoples Party urged social media users to follow him on a Chinese-owned app, best known for cringe dance videos and pointless trends.

Aseefa Bhutto profile

Aseefa Bhutto was born on February 3, 1993 in London. She got her Masters degree in Global Health from University College London. She has two siblings (Bilawal Bhutto Zardari and Bakhtawar Bhutto Zardari).