After Bilawal, Aseefa Bhutto also joins TikTok

Former President Asif Ali Zardari’s daughter, Aseefa Bhutto Zardari, has ventured into the world of short video sharing app TikTok.
Aseefa Bhutto, daughter of former prime minister Benazir Bhutto, announced her presence on TikTok to her supporters through the social networking site ‘X’, commonly known as Twitter, and provided them with the link to her TikTok account.
Check out AseefaBZ! #TikTok https://t.co/OX9G9tGyYr— Aseefa B Zardari (@AseefaBZ) September 11, 2023
Finally joined TikTok
Recently, on her newly created TikTok account, Aseefa Bhutto Zardari posted a picture with her brother and Pakistan Peoples Party Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari. So far, her account has garnered 252 followers.
In her bio, she wrote, “Proud daughter of the esteemed martyr Benazir Bhutto, Ambassador of Polio-Free Pakistan.”
Last year, Bilawal Bhutto Zardari also joined TikTok.
He made the announcement on his Twitter handle, as the chairman of Pakistan Peoples Party urged social media users to follow him on a Chinese-owned app, best known for cringe dance videos and pointless trends.
#NewProfilePic pic.twitter.com/NCbQMx3cd6— BilawalBhuttoZardari (@BBhuttoZardari) December 22, 2022
Aseefa Bhutto profile
Aseefa Bhutto was born on February 3, 1993 in London. She got her Masters degree in Global Health from University College London. She has two siblings (Bilawal Bhutto Zardari and Bakhtawar Bhutto Zardari).
KARACHI - Following are the foreign currency exchange rates for US Dollar, Saudi Riyal, UK Pound Sterling, U.A.E. Dirham, European Euro, and other foreign currencies in Pakistan open market on September 12, 2023 (Tuesday).
Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 09:00 AM)
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|297.8
|300.65
|Euro
|EUR
|321
|324
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|375.5
|379
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|82.2
|83
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|78.7
|79.5
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|198
|200
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|810.81
|818.81
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|222
|224.2
|China Yuan
|CNY
|41.79
|42.19
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|43.74
|44.14
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|39.15
|39.5
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.67
|66.32
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|2.1
|66.32
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|988.37
|66.32
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|65.72
|66.32
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|179.36
|181.36
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|28.83
|29.13
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|798.42
|806.42
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|83.54
|84.24
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|217
|219
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|28.16
|28.46
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|341.44
|343.94
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|8.55
|8.7
KARACHI – The price of a single tola of 24-karat gold in Pakistan is Rs 209,400 on Tuesday. The price of 10 grams of 24k gold was recorded at Rs179,527.
Likewise, 10 grams of 22k gold were being traded for Rs165,824 while a single tola of 22-karat gold was being sold at Rs193,415.
Note: The gold rate in Pakistan is fluctuating according to the international market so the price is never been fixed. The below rates are provided by local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of different cities.
|City
|Gold
|Silver
|Lahore
|PKR 209,400
|PKR 2,622
|Karachi
|PKR 209,400
|PKR 2,622
|Islamabad
|PKR 209,400
|PKR 2,622
|Peshawar
|PKR 209,400
|PKR 2,622
|Quetta
|PKR 209,400
|PKR 2,622
|Sialkot
|PKR 209,400
|PKR 2,622
|Attock
|PKR 209,400
|PKR 2,622
|Gujranwala
|PKR 209,400
|PKR 2,622
|Jehlum
|PKR 209,400
|PKR 2,622
|Multan
|PKR 209,400
|PKR 2,622
|Bahawalpur
|PKR 209,400
|PKR 2,622
|Gujrat
|PKR 209,400
|PKR 2,622
|Nawabshah
|PKR 209,400
|PKR 2,622
|Chakwal
|PKR 209,400
|PKR 2,622
|Hyderabad
|PKR 209,400
|PKR 2,622
|Nowshehra
|PKR 209,400
|PKR 2,622
|Sargodha
|PKR 209,400
|PKR 2,622
|Faisalabad
|PKR 209,400
|PKR 2,622
|Mirpur
|PKR 209,400
|PKR 2,622
