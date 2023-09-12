Miss Universe Pakistan 2023: Here's the finalists of country's first ever beauty pageant

For the first time in history, Pakistan is being represented at a long-running beauty pageant, and the names of the candidates vying for only one spot have been revealed.

Miss Universe Pakistan is a national beauty pageant that selects a representative to compete in the Miss Universe competition. It aims to identify and promote talented young women in Pakistan and provide them with opportunities to represent their country on the international stage.

2023 is the first year when Pakistani models are being represented at the long-running beauty pageant. At least 200 contestants

The winner will be announced on Thursday, who will then represent South Asian nation at the global Miss Universe pageant, which is slated to be held in El Salvador this year.

Miss Universe Bahrain, and Yugen Group joined hands and are accepting vote via voting platform Choicely.

Top 5 finalists for Miss Universe Pakistan 2023

Erica Robin

One of the top picks for the rare beauty contests is Erica Robin, a 24-year-old model who defies stereotypes. A Christian by faith, Ms Robin claimed to come up with her best version to etch history.

Optimistic woman who hoped to see positive change in her country with diversity in focus, and also wants to be an advocate for education and women's empowerment.

Hira Inam

The second on the esteemed list is Hira Inam who got plans to garner funds and awareness through education for the marginalised in the country.

Jessica Wilson

A brain with beauty. Jessica is a cyber security engineer who claimed to be a problem solver. A confident orator and stunning artist, the model sees Miss Universe Pakistan as platform to speak eloquently, and be a leader in industry.

Malyka Alvi

Pakistani-American, entrepreneur, and fashion designer is the youngest finalist in the list who wants to see Pakistani women on global platforms.

Sabrina Wasim

The multi-talented Sabrina Wasim is a property consultant, an event host. For the 26-year-old, Miss Universe Pakistan is all about changing narrative about Pakistani women and to alter the stereotype.