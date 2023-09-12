Miss Universe Pakistan 2023: Here's the finalists of country's first ever beauty pageant

For the first time in history, Pakistan is being represented at a long-running beauty pageant, and the names of the candidates vying for only one spot have been revealed.
Miss Universe Pakistan is a national beauty pageant that selects a representative to compete in the Miss Universe competition. It aims to identify and promote talented young women in Pakistan and provide them with opportunities to represent their country on the international stage.
2023 is the first year when Pakistani models are being represented at the long-running beauty pageant. At least 200 contestants
The winner will be announced on Thursday, who will then represent South Asian nation at the global Miss Universe pageant, which is slated to be held in El Salvador this year.
Miss Universe Bahrain, and Yugen Group joined hands and are accepting vote via voting platform Choicely.
Top 5 finalists for Miss Universe Pakistan 2023
One of the top picks for the rare beauty contests is Erica Robin, a 24-year-old model who defies stereotypes. A Christian by faith, Ms Robin claimed to come up with her best version to etch history.
Optimistic woman who hoped to see positive change in her country with diversity in focus, and also wants to be an advocate for education and women's empowerment.
The second on the esteemed list is Hira Inam who got plans to garner funds and awareness through education for the marginalised in the country.
A brain with beauty. Jessica is a cyber security engineer who claimed to be a problem solver. A confident orator and stunning artist, the model sees Miss Universe Pakistan as platform to speak eloquently, and be a leader in industry.
Pakistani-American, entrepreneur, and fashion designer is the youngest finalist in the list who wants to see Pakistani women on global platforms.
The multi-talented Sabrina Wasim is a property consultant, an event host. For the 26-year-old, Miss Universe Pakistan is all about changing narrative about Pakistani women and to alter the stereotype.
KARACHI - Following are the foreign currency exchange rates for US Dollar, Saudi Riyal, UK Pound Sterling, U.A.E. Dirham, European Euro, and other foreign currencies in Pakistan open market on September 12, 2023 (Tuesday).
Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 09:00 AM)
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|297.8
|300.65
|Euro
|EUR
|321
|324
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|375.5
|379
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|82.2
|83
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|78.7
|79.5
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|198
|200
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|810.81
|818.81
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|222
|224.2
|China Yuan
|CNY
|41.79
|42.19
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|43.74
|44.14
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|39.15
|39.5
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.67
|66.32
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|2.1
|66.32
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|988.37
|66.32
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|65.72
|66.32
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|179.36
|181.36
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|28.83
|29.13
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|798.42
|806.42
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|83.54
|84.24
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|217
|219
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|28.16
|28.46
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|341.44
|343.94
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|8.55
|8.7
KARACHI – The price of a single tola of 24-karat gold in Pakistan is Rs 209,400 on Tuesday. The price of 10 grams of 24k gold was recorded at Rs179,527.
Likewise, 10 grams of 22k gold were being traded for Rs165,824 while a single tola of 22-karat gold was being sold at Rs193,415.
Note: The gold rate in Pakistan is fluctuating according to the international market so the price is never been fixed. The below rates are provided by local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of different cities.
|City
|Gold
|Silver
|Lahore
|PKR 209,400
|PKR 2,622
|Karachi
|PKR 209,400
|PKR 2,622
|Islamabad
|PKR 209,400
|PKR 2,622
|Peshawar
|PKR 209,400
|PKR 2,622
|Quetta
|PKR 209,400
|PKR 2,622
|Sialkot
|PKR 209,400
|PKR 2,622
|Attock
|PKR 209,400
|PKR 2,622
|Gujranwala
|PKR 209,400
|PKR 2,622
|Jehlum
|PKR 209,400
|PKR 2,622
|Multan
|PKR 209,400
|PKR 2,622
|Bahawalpur
|PKR 209,400
|PKR 2,622
|Gujrat
|PKR 209,400
|PKR 2,622
|Nawabshah
|PKR 209,400
|PKR 2,622
|Chakwal
|PKR 209,400
|PKR 2,622
|Hyderabad
|PKR 209,400
|PKR 2,622
|Nowshehra
|PKR 209,400
|PKR 2,622
|Sargodha
|PKR 209,400
|PKR 2,622
|Faisalabad
|PKR 209,400
|PKR 2,622
|Mirpur
|PKR 209,400
|PKR 2,622
