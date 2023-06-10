Meet Kapotaqkhy Chanchala – Miss Pakistan Universal 2023

Miss Pakistan Universal 2023 was recently crowned, and the announcement took place at a grand event held in a prestigious hotel in Lahore earlier this month.

The competition, organised by Miss Pakistan World based in Canada, was overseen by Sonia Ahmed, the President of the organization. The titles were divided into different categories, and the winners were as follows:

Miss Pakistan Universal 2023: Dr. Kapotaqkhy Chanchala

Miss Pakistan Global 2023: Warda Muneeb Rao

Miss Trans Pakistan 2023: Alina Khan

Ms Pakistan World 2023: Shafina Shah (from the UK)

Ms Pakistan Universe 2023: Beenish George

Mrs Pakistan World 2023: Fatima Fakhar

Unfortunately, two titleholders from Germany and the United States, Misbah Arshad and Sabeen Baledina respectively, were unable to attend the ceremony due to technical reasons. They won the titles of Miss Pakistan World 2023 and Miss Pakistan Supreme 2023.

The distinction between the titles was clarified before the crowning, with "Miss" referring to unmarried individuals under 29 years old, "Ms" representing unmarried individuals above 29 years old, and "Mrs" encompassing married individuals of any age. However, there was some confusion among the paparazzi covering the event, resulting in a mix-up between "Miss" and "Ms."

During the event, Miss Pakistan Universal 2023, hailing from Karachi, graciously shared her remarkable journey and aspirations within the entertainment industry. She fondly recalled her childhood fascination with celebrities, yet she initially faced uncertainty on how to pursue a career in the captivating world of entertainment. It was the fortuitous discovery of the Miss Pakistan World platform that ultimately guided her path, and she drew inspiration from Dr. Shafaq Akhter, the esteemed former Miss Pakistan Universal 2022.

Dr. Chanchala, a dedicated medical professional working at Karachi's esteemed Liaquat National Hospital, took a moment to explain the uniqueness of her name, which never fails to spark curiosity wherever she goes. She proudly revealed that her father, a talented journalist, poet, and novelist, ingeniously crafted her name. Comprising the elements of "Kapot" (meaning pigeon), "Aqkhy" (meaning eyes), and "Chanchala" (meaning active or naughty), her name truly reflects her individuality and spirit.

Sharing her personal background, she disclosed that she grew up in a loving Muslim family in Karachi, under the care of her father following her mother's untimely passing. While her entry into the pageant world initially met with criticism, particularly from her mother's relatives, she now feels immensely blessed to have their unwavering support after clinching the prestigious title.

Dr. Chanchala is a proud graduate of the renowned Agha Khan University, and her dedication to her medical career shines through her service at Liaquat National Hospital. She affectionately shared that her father and uncle played instrumental roles in her upbringing during her mother's three-year period of being bedridden. Dr. Kapo, as she is affectionately known, has undoubtedly made an indelible mark in both the medical and pageant realms.

When asked about her future aspirations, she mentioned that despite her involvement in the entertainment industry, her ultimate goal remains to become a neurosurgeon.