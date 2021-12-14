Atif Aslam walks out of concert midway to save families from harassment

Pakistani heartthrob Atif Aslam has been making headlines as he discontinued his performance during a concert in Islamabad.

The abrupt cancellation was to save families and women from mishaps given the rowdy crowd and poor management of the event.

The Dil Diyan Gallan crooner was performing in Islamabad when he left his concert midway after spotting a few men harassing a female attendee during his performance. He instantly called the girl on stage and consoled her. Later, he left the venue in protest

Furthermore, the concert attendees reported the incident by sharing their discomfort amid the mismanagement during the concert.

Atif Aslam shortly after arriving at a concert in #Islamabad, left midway after reports of multiple harassment within the crowd Atif Aslam was incredibly gracious and consoled a female victim, seen above as members of the crowd laughed on and threw rubbish at the stage pic.twitter.com/V5LXmUxPqK — ????????Ⓐⓝⓘⓝⓓⓘⓣⓐ (@hatefreeworldX) December 12, 2021

Just attended what was supposed to be a concert of @itsaadee at TastePlus in Islamabad. I'm disgusted by the kind of vile behaviour the crowd had. Such a disappointment that a person with a global fan following had to leave before concluding.#Islamabad #tasteplus #AtifAslam pic.twitter.com/CJLIsX93Ga — Fawad Ali (@fawadalijourno) December 10, 2021

Islamabad Taste plus as the worst event i ever attended. Overall ill management, worst crowd and stupid af hosts plagued the show. Atif Aslam abandon the show after a few songs. Not recommended for the remaining two days! — Khattak (@Sajidsher) December 10, 2021

Pathetically organized Taste Plus festival in Islamabad. Advising people to not attend the rest of it because faida hi nae hai. Is no place safe anymore? Atif left midway cuz he couldn’t tolerate how the crowd was behaving. — S (@PsychedSam) December 11, 2021

On the work front, the singer-songwriter Atif Aslam is making his television acting debut in Hum TV's upcoming drama Sang-e-Mah.