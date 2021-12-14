Atif Aslam walks out of concert midway to save families from harassment

Web Desk
02:46 PM | 14 Dec, 2021
Pakistani heartthrob Atif Aslam has been making headlines as he discontinued his performance during a concert in Islamabad.

The abrupt cancellation was to save families and women from mishaps given the rowdy crowd and poor management of the event.

The Dil Diyan Gallan crooner was performing in Islamabad when he left his concert midway after spotting a few men harassing a female attendee during his performance. He instantly called the girl on stage and consoled her.  Later, he left the venue in protest

Furthermore, the concert attendees reported the incident by sharing their discomfort amid the mismanagement during the concert.

On the work front, the singer-songwriter Atif Aslam is making his television acting debut in Hum TV's upcoming drama Sang-e-Mah.

