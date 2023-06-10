Did Travis Head play smashing innings against India in WTC final with Babar Azam’s bat?

LAHORE – Australia’s left-arm batsman Travis Head played blistering knock of 163 runs in the first innings of the ongoing World Test Championship final against India to put the Aussies in commanding position.

He displayed the impressive skills with bat as he smashed 25 fours and one six over the fence at Kia Oval before he was sent to pavilion by Jadeja.

The dynamic performance sparked a debate over the bat used by Head against India in his innings, with some claiming it was the same gifted by Pakistan skipper Babar Azam to him.

A social media user also shared a video on Twitter, showing the Pakistani star gifting a bat to Travis Head during the Team Green’s tour to Australia for three-match ODI series in 2022.

The reason behind Travis head yesterdays performance???????? ohh babar you are such a nice guy but please be kind on indians sometime????????#WTCFinal2023 #BabarAzam #TravisHead pic.twitter.com/d4ph2z0d0l — Vishal Jeevan (@vishaljeevan_) June 8, 2023

“The reason behind Travis head yesterdays performance. ohh babar you are such a nice guy but please be kind on indians sometime,” the user captioned the video.

After the video went viral, the Pakistani fans could stop themselves from boasting that the credit for Head’s thrilling performance goes to Babar Azam as his gift helped the Australian batter to show magic on the field.

However, it is yet to confirm independently that it was same bat gifted by Azam to Head.