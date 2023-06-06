Search

Babar Azam nominated for ICC Player of the Month Award

05:12 PM | 6 Jun, 2023
Source: File Photo

DUBAI – Pakistan skipper Babar Azam has been nominated for the men’s player of the month award for May 2023.

The International Cricket Council (ICC) said three batters had been nominated for the prestigious award. The two other players include Najmul Hossain Shanto of Bangladesh and Ireland’s Harry Tector.

Pakistan’s skipper once again stood up for his country, this time in his team’s home ODI series against New Zealand.

After taking out the first two of five matches in late April, Pakistan went on to finish with two victories in early May to walk away 4-1 series winners.

It was little surprise that the positive results came through Babar’s achievements with the bat.

Babar joined Imam-ul-Haq for a century second-wicket stand on May 3, finishing with 54 off 62 balls, as his side went on to post 287/6. He went on to use six bowlers in his side’s effort in the field, as the tourists were bowled out for 261 in reply.

The skipper stepped up a gear in the next match two days later, claiming Player of the Match honours in his side’s 102-run win to go 4-1 up. Babar compiled 107 (117), his 18th ODI century, helping the hosts to 334/6.

