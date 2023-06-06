Swara Bhasker announces pregnancy on Twitter

Bollywood star Swara Bhasker took to social media on Tuesday to share the delightful news of her pregnancy, filling her fans with joy.
The couple proudly showcased her baby bump in a series of heartwarming photos, expressing their excitement and gratitude as they embark on their journey into parenthood.
In a touching announcement, she penned a sweet note capturing the myriad of emotions they are experiencing. She expressed feelings of blessings, gratitude, excitement, and the admission of being somewhat clueless about the adventure that lies ahead.
Revealing that their bundle of joy is due in October, Swara tweeted, "Sometimes, all your prayers are answered all at once! Feeling blessed, grateful, excited (and clueless!) as we step into a whole new world!" The accompanying photos captured the radiant couple, cherishing a serene moment on their terrace, surrounded by a picturesque skyline.
Sometimes all your prayers are answered all together! Blessed, grateful, excited (and clueless! ) as we step into a whole new world! ????❤️✨???????? @FahadZirarAhmad #comingsoon #Family #Newarrival #gratitude #OctoberBaby
The couple exchanged vows in an intimate ceremony in February, followed by a grand series of events to celebrate their union. Their wedding festivities were filled with joy and attended by close friends and family members.
On the work front, Bhaskar was last seen in Nil Battey Sannata, Veere Di Wedding, and Raanjhanaa.
KARACHI - Following are the foreign currency exchange rates for US Dollar, Saudi Riyal, UK Pound Sterling, U.A.E. Dirham, European Euro, and other foreign currencies in Pakistan open market on June 06, 2023 (Tuesday).
Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 09:00 AM)
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|304.9
|308.15
|Euro
|EUR
|322
|325
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|377
|381
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|83.5
|84.5
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|80.5
|81.5
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|202
|204
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|758.82
|766.80
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|226
|230
|China Yuan
|CNY
|40.28
|40.68
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|41.03
|41.43
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|36.4
|36.75
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.46
|3.57
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|2
|2.08
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|925.2
|934.2
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|61.94
|62.54
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|173.16
|175.16
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|25.88
|26.18
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|742.38
|750.38
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|78.38
|79.08
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|220
|222
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|26.36
|26.66
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|313.87
|316.37
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|8.21
|8.36
KARACHI – The price of a single tola of 24-karat gold in Pakistan is Rs 228,900 on Tuesday. The price of 10 grams of 24k gold was recorded at Rs197,190.
Likewise, 10 grams of 22k gold were being traded for Rs180,756 while a single tola of 22-karat gold was being sold at Rs 210,832.
Note: The gold rate in Pakistan is fluctuating according to the international market so the price is never been fixed. The below rates are provided by local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of different cities.
|City
|Gold
|Silver
|Lahore
|PKR 228,900
|PKR 2125
|Karachi
|PKR 228,900
|PKR 2125
|Islamabad
|PKR 228,900
|PKR 2125
|Peshawar
|PKR 228,900
|PKR 2125
|Quetta
|PKR 228,900
|PKR 2125
|Sialkot
|PKR 228,900
|PKR 2125
|Attock
|PKR 228,900
|PKR 2125
|Gujranwala
|PKR 228,900
|PKR 2125
|Jehlum
|PKR 228,900
|PKR 2125
|Multan
|PKR 228,900
|PKR 2125
|Bahawalpur
|PKR 228,900
|PKR 2125
|Gujrat
|PKR 228,900
|PKR 2125
|Nawabshah
|PKR 228,900
|PKR 2125
|Chakwal
|PKR 228,900
|PKR 2125
|Hyderabad
|PKR 228,900
|PKR 2125
|Nowshehra
|PKR 228,900
|PKR 2125
|Sargodha
|PKR 228,900
|PKR 2125
|Faisalabad
|PKR 228,900
|PKR 2125
|Mirpur
|PKR 228,900
|PKR 2125
