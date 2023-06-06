Swara Bhasker announces pregnancy on Twitter

Bollywood star Swara Bhasker took to social media on Tuesday to share the delightful news of her pregnancy, filling her fans with joy.

The couple proudly showcased her baby bump in a series of heartwarming photos, expressing their excitement and gratitude as they embark on their journey into parenthood.

In a touching announcement, she penned a sweet note capturing the myriad of emotions they are experiencing. She expressed feelings of blessings, gratitude, excitement, and the admission of being somewhat clueless about the adventure that lies ahead.

Revealing that their bundle of joy is due in October, Swara tweeted, "Sometimes, all your prayers are answered all at once! Feeling blessed, grateful, excited (and clueless!) as we step into a whole new world!" The accompanying photos captured the radiant couple, cherishing a serene moment on their terrace, surrounded by a picturesque skyline.

The couple exchanged vows in an intimate ceremony in February, followed by a grand series of events to celebrate their union. Their wedding festivities were filled with joy and attended by close friends and family members.

On the work front, Bhaskar was last seen in Nil Battey Sannata, Veere Di Wedding, and Raanjhanaa.