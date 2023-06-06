Suzuki increases Wagon R prices in Pakistan – check latest price here

LAHORE – Pak Suzuki Motors, the assembler, and seller of Suzuki vehicles in Pakistan, has jacked up the prices of its one of the popular models, Wagon R.

The new prices, which comes as the auto sector is facing the import restrictions due to shortage of dollars in the country, has come into effect from June 5

The new price of Wagon R VXR has been fixed as Rs3.214 million. Suzuki VXL model saw a price increase of Rs164,000 and is now available at Rs3.412 million.

The full option model, Wagon R AGS, is now available at Rs3.741 million.