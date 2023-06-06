LAS all set to enhance litigation support to Hindu minority: Haya Emaan Zahid

KARACHI – A delegation of the Pakistan Hindu Council (PHC) led by Dr Ramesh Kumar Vanakwani made their visit to Sindh Legal Advisory Call Center (SLACC) here in Karachi on Monday.
PHC representatives Mangla Sharma, Sunena Shantilal, Komal Khatri were also there with Dr Kumar. The purpose of the visit was to discuss the official formation of the working relationship in the form of a memorandum of understanding (MoU) to be signed soon between both organizations.
The Legal Aid Society (LAS) team including Justice(R) Khilji Arif Hussain, Haya Emaan Zahid, Rukhsana Parveen, and Zahra Salman welcomed the distinguished guests at the center.
During the meeting, Ramesh Kumar informed the LAS team about the highlighted activities of PHC. He said that the council widely facilitates a large number of people from the Hindu community who arrive on a daily basis with their various disputes having a firm belief in acquiring solutions from PHC.
The council representatives also explained the issues faced by members of the Hindu community, particularly legal challenges such as forced conversions, NADRA-related issues, and structural discrimination. They also highlighted the PHC mandate and its efforts to support the community, including legal assistance and financial support for initiatives like mass marriage ceremonies named Jeevan Ka Sathi.
"Council wishes to refer legal cases from the Hindu community to the Legal Aid Society for assistance," said Vanakwani
On the other side, Haya Zahid said that LAS is continuously striving to work with partners to provide legal assistance to minorities. Our collaboration with stakeholders brings effective strategies to enhance case referral, advocacy for policy reforms, and implementation of impactful measures - to uplift and improve the condition of minorities.
“LAS is all set to provide litigation support to PHC for legal empowerment of the Hindu community,” expressed Haya
Rukhsana Parveen made the delegation informed by a brief presentation of SLACC and LAS; specifically focusing on the scope of the religious minority project. She also took the delegation to the call center’s room where high court-registered lawyers were performing their activities. The guests viewed the SLACC digitalized system and appreciated the innovative ways through which ‘callers’ across Pakistan are being benefitted.
The delegation acknowledged the commendable efforts of LAS and SLACC. Dr. Ramesh Kumar thanked the host team and gave a special appreciation to Khilji Arif for his significant contributions to the justice system in Pakistan.
KARACHI - Following are the foreign currency exchange rates for US Dollar, Saudi Riyal, UK Pound Sterling, U.A.E. Dirham, European Euro, and other foreign currencies in Pakistan open market on June 06, 2023 (Tuesday).
Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 09:00 AM)
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|304.9
|308.15
|Euro
|EUR
|322
|325
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|377
|381
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|83.5
|84.5
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|80.5
|81.5
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|202
|204
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|758.82
|766.80
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|226
|230
|China Yuan
|CNY
|40.28
|40.68
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|41.03
|41.43
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|36.4
|36.75
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.46
|3.57
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|2
|2.08
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|925.2
|934.2
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|61.94
|62.54
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|173.16
|175.16
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|25.88
|26.18
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|742.38
|750.38
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|78.38
|79.08
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|220
|222
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|26.36
|26.66
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|313.87
|316.37
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|8.21
|8.36
KARACHI – The price of a single tola of 24-karat gold in Pakistan is Rs 228,900 on Tuesday. The price of 10 grams of 24k gold was recorded at Rs197,190.
Likewise, 10 grams of 22k gold were being traded for Rs180,756 while a single tola of 22-karat gold was being sold at Rs 210,832.
Note: The gold rate in Pakistan is fluctuating according to the international market so the price is never been fixed. The below rates are provided by local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of different cities.
|City
|Gold
|Silver
|Lahore
|PKR 228,900
|PKR 2125
|Karachi
|PKR 228,900
|PKR 2125
|Islamabad
|PKR 228,900
|PKR 2125
|Peshawar
|PKR 228,900
|PKR 2125
|Quetta
|PKR 228,900
|PKR 2125
|Sialkot
|PKR 228,900
|PKR 2125
|Attock
|PKR 228,900
|PKR 2125
|Gujranwala
|PKR 228,900
|PKR 2125
|Jehlum
|PKR 228,900
|PKR 2125
|Multan
|PKR 228,900
|PKR 2125
|Bahawalpur
|PKR 228,900
|PKR 2125
|Gujrat
|PKR 228,900
|PKR 2125
|Nawabshah
|PKR 228,900
|PKR 2125
|Chakwal
|PKR 228,900
|PKR 2125
|Hyderabad
|PKR 228,900
|PKR 2125
|Nowshehra
|PKR 228,900
|PKR 2125
|Sargodha
|PKR 228,900
|PKR 2125
|Faisalabad
|PKR 228,900
|PKR 2125
|Mirpur
|PKR 228,900
|PKR 2125
