Search

Pakistan

LAS all set to enhance litigation support to Hindu minority: Haya Emaan Zahid

Web Desk 06:36 PM | 6 Jun, 2023
LAS all set to enhance litigation support to Hindu minority: Haya Emaan Zahid

KARACHI – A delegation of the Pakistan Hindu Council (PHC) led by Dr Ramesh Kumar Vanakwani made their visit to Sindh Legal Advisory Call Center (SLACC) here in Karachi on Monday. 

PHC representatives Mangla Sharma, Sunena Shantilal, Komal Khatri were also there with Dr Kumar. The purpose of the visit was to discuss the official formation of the working relationship in the form of a memorandum of understanding (MoU) to be signed soon between both organizations. 

The Legal Aid Society (LAS) team including Justice(R) Khilji Arif Hussain, Haya Emaan Zahid, Rukhsana Parveen, and Zahra Salman welcomed the distinguished guests at the center. 

During the meeting, Ramesh Kumar informed the LAS team about the highlighted activities of PHC. He said that the council widely facilitates a large number of people from the Hindu community who arrive on a daily basis with their various disputes having a firm belief in acquiring solutions from PHC.

The council representatives also explained the issues faced by members of the Hindu community, particularly legal challenges such as forced conversions, NADRA-related issues, and structural discrimination. They also highlighted the PHC mandate and its efforts to support the community, including legal assistance and financial support for initiatives like mass marriage ceremonies named Jeevan Ka Sathi.  

"Council wishes to refer legal cases from the Hindu community to the Legal Aid Society for assistance," said Vanakwani 

On the other side, Haya Zahid said that LAS is continuously striving to work with partners to provide legal assistance to minorities. Our collaboration with stakeholders brings effective strategies to enhance case referral, advocacy for policy reforms, and implementation of impactful measures - to uplift and improve the condition of minorities.

“LAS is all set to provide litigation support to PHC for legal empowerment of the Hindu community,” expressed Haya

Rukhsana Parveen made the delegation informed by a brief presentation of SLACC and LAS; specifically focusing on the scope of the religious minority project. She also took the delegation to the call center’s room where high court-registered lawyers were performing their activities. The guests viewed the SLACC digitalized system and appreciated the innovative ways through which ‘callers’ across Pakistan are being benefitted.  

The delegation acknowledged the commendable efforts of LAS and SLACC.  Dr. Ramesh Kumar thanked the host team and gave a special appreciation to Khilji Arif for his significant contributions to the justice system in Pakistan.

Web Desk
Web Desk

Daily Pakistan Global Web Desk

Pakistan

LHC bans all kinds of forced child labour

09:36 PM | 5 Jun, 2023

MDCAT 2023 – Test date, pattern, syllabus, and all required information

10:08 AM | 5 Jun, 2023

Good news for travelers as Canadian airline set to start direct flights to Pakistan

07:15 PM | 4 Jun, 2023

When will MDCAT 2023 be held? Here’s all you need to know

01:17 PM | 3 Jun, 2023

Pakistan set to launch direct Hajj flights to Makkah

07:49 PM | 2 Jun, 2023

May 9 protests: LHC orders release of all PTI workers detained across Punjab

11:39 AM | 1 Jun, 2023

Advertisement

Latest

Shah Mahmood Qureshi released from Adiala jail, says will meet PTI ...

07:08 PM | 6 Jun, 2023

Horoscope

Daily Horoscope – 6th June 2023

09:04 AM | 6 Jun, 2023

Forex

Today's currency exchange rates in Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal rates on June 6, 2023

KARACHI - Following are the foreign currency exchange rates for US Dollar, Saudi Riyal, UK Pound Sterling, U.A.E. Dirham, European Euro, and other foreign currencies in Pakistan open market on June 06, 2023 (Tuesday).

Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 09:00 AM)

Currency Symbol Buying Selling
US Dollar ‎USD 304.9 308.15
Euro EUR 322 325
UK Pound Sterling GBP 377 381
U.A.E Dirham AED 83.5 84.5
Saudi Riyal SAR 80.5 81.5
Australian Dollar AUD 202 204
Bahrain Dinar BHD 758.82 766.80
Canadian Dollar CAD 226 230
China Yuan CNY 40.28 40.68
Danish Krone DKK 41.03 41.43
Hong Kong Dollar HKD 36.4 36.75
Indian Rupee INR 3.46 3.57
Japanese Yen JPY 2 2.08
Kuwaiti Dinar KWD 925.2 934.2
Malaysian Ringgit MYR 61.94 62.54
New Zealand Dollar NZD 173.16 175.16
Norwegians Krone NOK 25.88 26.18
Omani Riyal OMR 742.38 750.38
Qatari Riyal ‎QAR 78.38 79.08
Singapore Dollar SGD 220 222
Swedish Korona SEK 26.36 26.66
Swiss Franc CHF 313.87 316.37
Thai Bhat THB 8.21 8.36

Gold & Silver Rate

Today's gold rates in Pakistan | gold price in Pakistan – June 6, 2023

Gold Rate In Pakistan Today:

KARACHI – The price of a single tola of 24-karat gold in Pakistan is Rs 228,900 on Tuesday. The price of 10 grams of 24k gold was recorded at Rs197,190.   

Likewise, 10 grams of 22k gold were being traded for Rs180,756 while a single tola of 22-karat gold was being sold at Rs 210,832.

Note: The gold rate in Pakistan is fluctuating according to the international market so the price is never been fixed. The below rates are provided by local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of different cities.

Gold Price in Pakistan: Lahore, Karachi, Islamabad

City Gold Silver
Lahore PKR 228,900 PKR 2125
Karachi PKR 228,900 PKR 2125
Islamabad PKR 228,900 PKR 2125
Peshawar PKR 228,900 PKR 2125
Quetta PKR 228,900 PKR 2125
Sialkot PKR 228,900 PKR 2125
Attock PKR 228,900 PKR 2125
Gujranwala PKR 228,900 PKR 2125
Jehlum PKR 228,900 PKR 2125
Multan PKR 228,900 PKR 2125
Bahawalpur PKR 228,900 PKR 2125
Gujrat PKR 228,900 PKR 2125
Nawabshah PKR 228,900 PKR 2125
Chakwal PKR 228,900 PKR 2125
Hyderabad PKR 228,900 PKR 2125
Nowshehra PKR 228,900 PKR 2125
Sargodha PKR 228,900 PKR 2125
Faisalabad PKR 228,900 PKR 2125
Mirpur PKR 228,900 PKR 2125

Advertisement

E-paper Daily Pakistan Urdu

Lifestyle

Blogs

Top Lists

Follow us on Facebook

Follow us on Twitter

Sign up for Newsletter

Famous People

Imran Riaz Khan | Family | Age | Father & Wife [Complete Biography]

Profile: Shoaib Hashmi

Profile: Saim Ayub

Profile: Donald Trump

Profile: Chief Justice of Pakistan Umar Ata Bandial

Enaam Ahmed: the most successful Asian racing driver ever in the history of Formula motorsport

Justice Musarrat Hilali: Peshawar High Court gets its first-ever female chief Justice

Profile: Brigadier Mustafa Kamal Barki

Copyright ©2023. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered By: