Pakistan decides to shut all markets by 8pm

ISLAMABAD - The National Economic Council (NEC) resolved on Tuesday to close all markets nationwide by 8pm.

The decision was made at a meeting presided over by Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and attended by the chief ministers of Punjab, Sindh, and KP, as well as the Balochistan planning minister.

Federal Minister for Planning Ahsan Iqbal announced that the council has decided to preserve energy by closing business centres at 8 p.m.

He also advocated for the adoption of renewable energy sources such as LED lamps.

The NEC is chaired by the prime minister and includes the province chief ministers, according to Article 156 of the Constitution. Meanwhile, eight people have been nominated, one from each of the four provinces and four from the federal level.

Nominations are made from both the federal and provincial sides on a regular basis to reconstitute one of the key constitutional organisations that supervises the financial issues of the Centre and the provinces.

The NEC is in charge of analysing the country's overall economic situation, advising the federal and provincial governments, and developing strategies for financial, commercial, social, and economic policies.