Karachi markets, shopping malls to close down by 8:30pm under new energy saving plan

KARACHI – Commissioner Karachi has ordered all malls and markets in the country’s financial capital to close by 8:30 pm under the federal government’s energy conservation plan in crisis-hit Pakistan.

Sharif-led government made stringent measures as the country of over 220 million is facing an acute energy shortage while the demand for electricity has swelled, especially in summer.

In a recent development, Commissioner Karachi has issued new directions to all Deputy Commissioners (DCs) to ensure the closure of shopping malls and markets in the port city by 8:30 pm.

Officials also directed strict measures to close wedding halls and restaurants by 10 pm as global energy prices soared, putting further pressure on Pakistan’s dwindling finances.

The Pakistani government is negotiating with IMF over the delayed release of another $1.1bn of bailout money and lately announced multiple austerity measures, mainly aimed at his cabinet members and government officers, in order to cut the burden on the national kitty amid an ongoing economic crisis.