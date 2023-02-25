Karachi markets, shopping malls to close down by 8:30pm under new energy saving plan

KARACHI – Commissioner Karachi has ordered all malls and markets in the country’s financial capital to close by 8:30 pm under the federal government’s energy conservation plan in crisis-hit Pakistan.
Sharif-led government made stringent measures as the country of over 220 million is facing an acute energy shortage while the demand for electricity has swelled, especially in summer.
In a recent development, Commissioner Karachi has issued new directions to all Deputy Commissioners (DCs) to ensure the closure of shopping malls and markets in the port city by 8:30 pm.
Officials also directed strict measures to close wedding halls and restaurants by 10 pm as global energy prices soared, putting further pressure on Pakistan’s dwindling finances.
The Pakistani government is negotiating with IMF over the delayed release of another $1.1bn of bailout money and lately announced multiple austerity measures, mainly aimed at his cabinet members and government officers, in order to cut the burden on the national kitty amid an ongoing economic crisis.
KARACHI - Following are the foreign currency exchange rates for US Dollar, Saudi Riyal, UK Pound Sterling, U.A.E. Dirham, European Euro, and other foreign currencies in Pakistan open market on February 25, 2023 (Saturday).
Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 09:00 AM)
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|266.7
|269.65
|Euro
|EUR
|275.9
|278.65
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|313.25
|316.38
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|71.5
|72.22
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|69.35
|70.05
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|182
|184.4
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|693.87
|701.87
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|194
|196.2
|China Yuan
|CNY
|38.28
|38.68
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|37.09
|37.49
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|33.45
|33.8
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.16
|3.27
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|2.06
|2.11
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|850.18
|859.18
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|59.33
|59.94
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|163.68
|165.68
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|25.78
|26.08
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|677.48
|685.48
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|71.89
|72.59
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|194
|196
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|25.32
|25.61
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|279.18
|281.94
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|7.61
|7.76
KARACHI – The price of a single tola of 24-karat gold in Pakistan is Rs193,300 on Saturday. The price of 10 grams of 24k gold was recorded at Rs165,730.
Likewise, 10 grams of 22k gold were being traded for Rs152,862 while a single tola of 22-karat gold was being sold at Rs 178,290.
Note: The gold rate in Pakistan is fluctuating according to the international market so the price is never been fixed. The below rates are provided by local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of different cities.
|City
|Gold
|Silver
|Lahore
|PKR 193,300
|PKR 2,110
|Karachi
|PKR 193,300
|PKR 2,110
|Islamabad
|PKR 193,300
|PKR 2,110
|Peshawar
|PKR 193,300
|PKR 2,110
|Quetta
|PKR 193,300
|PKR 2,110
|Sialkot
|PKR 193,300
|PKR 2,110
|Attock
|PKR 193,300
|PKR 2,110
|Gujranwala
|PKR 193,300
|PKR 2,110
|Jehlum
|PKR 193,300
|PKR 2,110
|Multan
|PKR 193,300
|PKR 2,110
|Bahawalpur
|PKR 193,300
|PKR 2,110
|Gujrat
|PKR 193,300
|PKR 2,110
|Nawabshah
|PKR 193,300
|PKR 2,110
|Chakwal
|PKR 193,300
|PKR 2,110
|Hyderabad
|PKR 193,300
|PKR 2,110
|Nowshehra
|PKR 193,300
|PKR 2,110
|Sargodha
|PKR 193,300
|PKR 2,110
|Faisalabad
|PKR 193,300
|PKR 2,110
|Mirpur
|PKR 193,300
|PKR 2,110
