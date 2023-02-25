Search

Pakistan

Blow to Sophia Mirza as judge throws out case against ex-husband

Mujtaba Ali Shah 02:12 PM | 25 Feb, 2023
Blow to Sophia Mirza as judge throws out case against ex-husband

LONDON/DUBAI – A Lahore judicial magistrate has ruled that a case of the kidnapping of his own two minor daughters against businessman and Liberia’s Ambassador-at-Large Umar Farooq Zahoor, Sadaf Naz and Muhammad Zubair should not have been registered in Lahore by the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) in the first place.  

Ghulam Murtaza Virk, Judicial Magistrate Section-30 of Lahore, said in his order that the alleged kidnapping of teens Zainab and Zuneira, took place in Karachi around 14 years ago according to the prosecution therefore the proper forum for the prosecution of the case should be Karachi, not Lahore.

The judge said in his Order: “Therefore, this court at Lahore has got no jurisdiction to decide this case, hence, the file of this case along with all the enclosures and evidence is returned to the prosecution to file it before proper forum.”

Umar Farooq Zahoor has maintained that her former wife Sophia Mirza conspired with former accountability minister Shahzad Akbar and FIA’s director (late) Dr Rizwan in June 2020 and registered fake cases of money laundering and kidnapping against him to set the FIA on him, unleashing a campaign of revenge. And today's Order of Learned Magistrate has vindicated his stance that Shahzad Akbar has put his authority to wrong use by forcing FIA Lahore to register false cases against him despite the fact that FIA Lahore lacked the jurisdiction.

The Magistrate was hearing the case related to the accusation by former model Sophia Mirza who had complained that her former husband Umar Farooq Zahoor with help of his friends Sadaf Naz and Muhammad Zubair arranged the kidnapping of the couple’s minor daughters to Dubai in September 2009 after their marriage fell apart.

The Order notes that as per Sadaf Naz’s petition there is an unexplained delay of over 10 years in registering the FIR in the alleged offence that took place between in 2009 in Karachi and the prosecution has produced nine witnesses but failed to bring on record iota of incriminating material against the accused. Sadaf Naz had pleaded that she was dragged into the “fake and fictitious” case without any reason therefore the case against her should be dismissed.

It’s understood that the case will now be sent to FIA Karachi to complete the remaining investigation after judge Ghulam Murtaza Virk’s ruling.

Zahoor’s lawyer Rana Rehan pointed out that this matter was settled a long time ago in 2013 by the Supreme Court when Sophia Mirza accepted a payment of one million from her former husband and settled the case. He pointed to the ruling made by a three member bench of the Supreme Court whereby the matter between Khushbakht Mirza and Umar Farooq was finally disposed off with the observations that a sum of Rs. 10,00,000 has been paid to Khushbakht Mirza. The lawyer further added that initiation of criminal proceedings on a matter already settled by the Supreme Court of Pakistan shows the malafide of the Complainant Khushbakht Mirza.

In past years, Sophia Mirza had falsely accused that Umar Farooq Zahoor was involved in gold smuggling, illegally acquired billions of rupees in fraud from various countries, defamed Pakistan, and was defrauding businesses in Pakistan. Shahzad Akbar took the matter to the Cabinet of former PM Imran Khan and received approval for investigation but the cabinet was not told that the complainant was actually the former wife of Mr Zahoor. The cabinet was also not informed that the Supreme Court of Pakistan and a Shariah Court of the United Arab Emirates (UAE) had already settled the matter of custody of the couple’s daughters. 

Immediately after the federal cabinet approved the summary, FIA Lahore Chief Dr Rizwan started action against Zahoor: his name was placed on the Exit Control List (ECL) and non-bailable warrants in one of the first information reports (FIRs) were obtained from court without fulfilling the legal requirements, and on the basis of said non-bailable warrants, his passport and CNIC were blacklisted and red notices were issued through the Interpol by National Crime Bureau (NCB) Pakistan for arresting Zahoor.

Pakistan govt also contacted the Dubai authorities seeking action against Zahoor and in the process the UAE govt cooperated with Pakistan and Interpol placed the names of Zahoor, Zubair and Sadaf on the lists of wanted people by Pakistan. 

Since then, the Interpol has dropped the name of Zahoor from its database and fake cases registered in Pakistan have also been closed after the FIA Inquiry found no evidence in the allegations made by Sophia Mirza. 

Umar Farooq Zahoor’s name surfaced a few weeks ago on Pakistan’s national scene when it emerged that he was the owner of the rare Graff watch that former Prime Minister Imran Khan sold in the open market after receiving it from Crown Prince Muhammad Bin Suleman. Mr Zahoor showed the rare watch on television and also produced evidence that the watch was the same that the former Pakistan premier sold. He has said that the watch was sold to him by Farah Gogi, the confidante and close friend of former First Lady Bushra Begum.

Umar Farooq says Farah was introduced to him first by Shahzad Akbar in January 2020 and got them to meet. He has alleged that later on Shahzad Akbar tried to blackmail him to agree to the demands of Sophia Mirza and when he refused then fake cases were registered against him by the FIA to hound him internationally.

Both Shahzad Akbar and Sophia Mirza have accepted that cases against Mr Zahoor were registered during PTI govt but they have denied other allegations.

'I purchased Imran Khan's Toshakhana gifts,' admits Dubai-based businessman

Mujtaba Ali Shah

Mujtaba Ali Shah is Daily Pakistan's UK Bureau Chief and Reporter. He reports regularly on Pakistani community news reports from London. He writes for the Daily Pakistan news and reports for the digital properties of Daily ...

Pakistan

Imran Khan summoned by banking court in prohibited funding case

11:24 AM | 25 Feb, 2023

ATC judge issues arrest warrants for Rana Sanaullah

02:25 PM | 24 Feb, 2023

Election date case: Ruling parties request Supreme Court to form full court bench

01:00 PM | 24 Feb, 2023

Balochistan minister sent on physical remand in Barkhan killings case

09:13 PM | 23 Feb, 2023

Election date case: Supreme Court won’t tolerate violation of constitution, says CJP Bandial

03:52 PM | 23 Feb, 2023

Reference filed against SC judge Mazahar Ali Akbar Naqvi

01:17 PM | 23 Feb, 2023

Advertisement

Latest

Death toll climbs above 50000 after Turkiye-Syria earthquake amid ...

02:33 PM | 25 Feb, 2023

Horoscope

Daily Horoscope – 25th February 2023

08:58 AM | 25 Feb, 2023

Forex

KARACHI - Following are the foreign currency exchange rates for US Dollar, Saudi Riyal, UK Pound Sterling, U.A.E. Dirham, European Euro, and other foreign currencies in Pakistan open market on February 25, 2023 (Saturday).

Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 09:00 AM)

Currency Symbol Buying Selling
US Dollar ‎USD 266.7 269.65
Euro EUR 275.9 278.65
UK Pound Sterling GBP 313.25 316.38
U.A.E Dirham AED 71.5 72.22
Saudi Riyal SAR 69.35 70.05
Australian Dollar AUD 182 184.4
Bahrain Dinar BHD 693.87 701.87
Canadian Dollar CAD 194 196.2
China Yuan CNY 38.28 38.68
Danish Krone DKK 37.09 37.49
Hong Kong Dollar HKD 33.45 33.8
Indian Rupee INR 3.16 3.27
Japanese Yen JPY 2.06 2.11
Kuwaiti Dinar KWD 850.18 859.18
Malaysian Ringgit MYR 59.33 59.94
New Zealand Dollar NZD 163.68 165.68
Norwegians Krone NOK 25.78 26.08
Omani Riyal OMR 677.48 685.48
Qatari Riyal ‎QAR 71.89 72.59
Singapore Dollar SGD 194 196
Swedish Korona SEK 25.32 25.61
Swiss Franc CHF 279.18 281.94
Thai Bhat THB 7.61 7.76

Gold & Silver Rate

KARACHI – The price of a single tola of 24-karat gold in Pakistan is Rs193,300 on Saturday. The price of 10 grams of 24k gold was recorded at Rs165,730.  

Likewise, 10 grams of 22k gold were being traded for Rs152,862 while a single tola of 22-karat gold was being sold at Rs 178,290.  

Note: The gold rate in Pakistan is fluctuating according to the international market so the price is never been fixed. The below rates are provided by local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of different cities.

City Gold Silver
Lahore PKR 193,300 PKR 2,110
Karachi PKR 193,300 PKR 2,110
Islamabad PKR 193,300 PKR 2,110
Peshawar PKR 193,300 PKR 2,110
Quetta PKR 193,300 PKR 2,110
Sialkot PKR 193,300 PKR 2,110
Attock PKR 193,300 PKR 2,110
Gujranwala PKR 193,300 PKR 2,110
Jehlum PKR 193,300 PKR 2,110
Multan PKR 193,300 PKR 2,110
Bahawalpur PKR 193,300 PKR 2,110
Gujrat PKR 193,300 PKR 2,110
Nawabshah PKR 193,300 PKR 2,110
Chakwal PKR 193,300 PKR 2,110
Hyderabad PKR 193,300 PKR 2,110
Nowshehra PKR 193,300 PKR 2,110
Sargodha PKR 193,300 PKR 2,110
Faisalabad PKR 193,300 PKR 2,110
Mirpur PKR 193,300 PKR 2,110

Advertisement

E-paper Daily Pakistan Urdu

Lifestyle

Blogs

Top Lists

Follow us on Facebook

Follow us on Twitter

Sign up for Newsletter

Famous People

Profile: Zia Mohyeddin

Profile: Asma Jahangir

Profile: Sheikh Rashid Ahmed

Profile: Amjad Islam Amjad

Who is Javeria Siddique and why is she trending?

Who is Jawad Sohrab Malik?

Profile: Who is Qasim Ali Shah?

Profile: General (r) Pervez Musharraf

Copyright ©2023. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered By: