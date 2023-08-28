Mamya Shajaffar raises temperature with new bold video

Pakistani model, and actor Mamya Shajaffar is known for bold personal, and sassy clothing choices. The Meesni star remains under the limelight with her revealing clothing as the internet sensation does not shy away from flaunting her curves.

Mamya captivated social media users as the model’s lively energy is absolutely enchanting, and kept netizens hooked.

Known for breaking stereotypes, the Jhok Sarkar star shared a video of getting ready. Donning a black midi dress with side slits, and covered herself with net attire. She completed her look with high heels and smoky makeup.

Embracing her unique style, she fearlessly donned a bold dress that turned heads and sparked different reactions.

Maham Shahid Jaffar also known as Mamya Shajaffar is a Pakistani model, dancer, illustrator, and actor. She was recently seen appearing in the drama serial Meesni, and Jhok Sarkar.