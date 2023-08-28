Mamya Shajaffar raises temperature with new bold video

Pakistani model, and actor Mamya Shajaffar is known for bold personal, and sassy clothing choices. The Meesni star remains under the limelight with her revealing clothing as the internet sensation does not shy away from flaunting her curves.
Mamya captivated social media users as the model’s lively energy is absolutely enchanting, and kept netizens hooked.
Known for breaking stereotypes, the Jhok Sarkar star shared a video of getting ready. Donning a black midi dress with side slits, and covered herself with net attire. She completed her look with high heels and smoky makeup.
Embracing her unique style, she fearlessly donned a bold dress that turned heads and sparked different reactions.
Maham Shahid Jaffar also known as Mamya Shajaffar is a Pakistani model, dancer, illustrator, and actor. She was recently seen appearing in the drama serial Meesni, and Jhok Sarkar.
KARACHI - Following are the foreign currency exchange rates for US Dollar, Saudi Riyal, UK Pound Sterling, U.A.E. Dirham, European Euro, and other foreign currencies in Pakistan open market on August 28, 2023 (Monday).
Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 09:00 AM)
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|314.2
|317.45
|Euro
|EUR
|339
|341.8
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|398
|402
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|85
|86.8
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|83.5
|84.3
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|200
|202
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|796.98
|804.98
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|230
|232.3
|China Yuan
|CNY
|41.28
|41.68
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|43.67
|44.07
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|38.22
|38.57
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.63
|3.74
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|2.18
|2.27
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|967.24
|976.24
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|63.83
|64.43
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|177.29
|179.29
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|28.04
|28.34
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|779.15
|787.15
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|81.91
|82.61
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|221
|223
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|26.74
|27.04
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|338.8
|341.3
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|8.19
|8.34
KARACHI – The price of a single tola of 24-karat gold in Pakistan is Rs 234,100 on Monday. The price of 10 grams of 24k gold was recorded at Rs200,710.
Likewise, 10 grams of 22k gold were being traded for Rs183,983 while a single tola of 22-karat gold was being sold at Rs 214,590.
Note: The gold rate in Pakistan is fluctuating according to the international market so the price is never been fixed. The below rates are provided by local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of different cities.
|City
|Gold
|Silver
|Lahore
|PKR 234,100
|PKR 2,730
|Karachi
|PKR 234,100
|PKR 2,730
|Islamabad
|PKR 234,100
|PKR 2,730
|Peshawar
|PKR 234,100
|PKR 2,730
|Quetta
|PKR 234,100
|PKR 2,730
|Sialkot
|PKR 234,100
|PKR 2,730
|Attock
|PKR 234,100
|PKR 2,730
|Gujranwala
|PKR 234,100
|PKR 2,730
|Jehlum
|PKR 234,100
|PKR 2,730
|Multan
|PKR 234,100
|PKR 2,730
|Bahawalpur
|PKR 234,100
|PKR 2,730
|Gujrat
|PKR 234,100
|PKR 2,730
|Nawabshah
|PKR 234,100
|PKR 2,730
|Chakwal
|PKR 234,100
|PKR 2,730
|Hyderabad
|PKR 234,100
|PKR 2,730
|Nowshehra
|PKR 234,100
|PKR 2,730
|Sargodha
|PKR 234,100
|PKR 2,730
|Faisalabad
|PKR 234,100
|PKR 2,730
|Mirpur
|PKR 234,100
|PKR 2,730
