Will meet Esra Bilgic, I love her: Armeena Rana Khan

Armeena Rana Khan might not be interested in seeing Cavit Çetin Güner, but she would definitely like to meet Esra Belgic!

Last week, a fan had insisted Pakistani actor Armeena Rana Khan to host a meet and greet with the Ertugrul star but that ain’t happening anytime soon.

However, the Janaan star is happy to welcome Güner but doesn’t think it’s necessary to go meet him as a member of the local showbiz industry.

“Umm, welcome to him and may he have a great time with you his fans. But why would I do that? Mera rishtaydaar tow nahi hai? Begaani shaadi mein Abdulli dewaani? No offence to anyone,” Armeena responded to the fans request.

As expected, the actor’s reply didn’t sit well with some people and they went on to troll the starlet over her statement.

However, just yesterday, Khan took to Twitter and revealed that she loves Esra Bilgic and will meet her whenever she visits Pakistan.

“Will meet Esra, I love her,” she wrote.

Will meet Esra 😊 I love her 😍 https://t.co/HtPl04LmqA — Armeena 🦋 (@ArmeenaRK) September 19, 2020

For some reason, people were still offended by this statement and unnecessarily bashed Khan for it.

