Maya Ali celebrates her 34th birthday in style

Maheen Khawaja 05:30 PM | 1 Aug, 2023
Source: Maya Ali (Instagram)

Congratulations are in order for Lollywood diva, Maya Ali celebrating her 34th birthday.

She is undoubtedly one of the most stunning and talented actresses in Pakistan, who never fails to mesmerize her fans with her versatile performances. Her impeccable acting skills are matched only by the beauty and style she effortlessly exudes in every avatar she takes on.

On her special day, Maya Ali took to Instagram to share glimpses of her enchanting birthday celebration. The photos capture her radiant presence amidst a backdrop of soft hues, adorned with delightful cakes and vibrant balloons, creating an atmosphere of pure bliss. Embracing the Barbie-fever, her celebration features both a lilac butterfly cake and a Barbie-themed cake, adding an extra touch of magic to the festivities.

"One more year added to my life of becoming more wiser and grateful. Thank you to everyone for their beautiful wishes, calls and messages. Thank you to all my Insta fam and fans who made beautiful edits and wished me in such an amazing way. I wish I could capture every single moment but honestly, it’s in my heart forever and ever. Dhair sara pyar sab k liye. ????????" she captioned the post.

Birthday wishes pour in from fans and fellow celebrities alike in the comment section.

On the work front, Ali will next be seen in Shoaib Mansoor's directorial Aasmaan Bolay Ga

