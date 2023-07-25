WATCH – Maya Ali takes on viral 'Girls vs Boys' trend with her trainer

Lollywood diva Maya Ali has won millions of hearts with her wardrobe choices and impeccable acting skills. Her humility, grace, and genuine nature have endeared her to a wide audience.

She has recently taken social media by storm with a captivating video showcasing her on the girls vs boys trend with her trainer.

She captioned the video "Apparently this challenge is a current trend, so thought I would do it with my trainer. And guess what, people were right. ????????

Better luck next time Waleed. ????????"

Here's what fans thought of the challenge:

On the work front, Ali will next be seen in Shoaib Mansoor's directorial Aasmaan Bolay Ga.