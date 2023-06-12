Wahaj Ali and Maya Ali set hearts aflutter

Prepare to be swept off your feet as Wahaj Ali, the latest heartthrob, and the ever-stunning Maya Ali join forces for a mesmerizing photo shoot that will leave you spellbound. These stars were recently spotted at a mobile phone event. for the latest brand, Sparx smartphones.
The undeniable chemistry between these two stars is evident as they effortlessly exude charm and elegance, showcasing their impeccable style in classy outfits
In the video posted by ace photographer, Azeem Sani, Ali commands attention in a dashing tuxedo ensemble. His look features a crisp white shirt, a white blazer, black pants with a silk belt, and a cool black bow tie. On the other hand, the Yunhi diva looks like a vision in an ethereal ice-blue chiffon saree adorned with dazzling diamante embellishments. Her choice of a sleeveless crop blouse adds a contemporary touch to her dreamy look, perfectly complementing Ali's charm. Together, they create an irresistible pairing that exudes timeless beauty and allure.
The undeniable chemistry between the duo was palpable as they embraced, laughed, and danced in each other's arms.
On the work front, Ali will next be seen in Shoaib Mansoor's directorial Aasmaan Bolay Ga. Meanwhile, Wahaj was also seen in Bikhray Moti, Ghisi Piti Mohabbat, Ishq Jalebi, Fitoor, Dil Na Umeed Toh Nahi, Jo Bichar Gaye, and Mujhe Pyaar Hua Tha. He is also set to star in a web series opposite Sajal Aly and a short film with Mehwish Hayat.
KARACHI – Pakistani rupee remained stable against the US dollar, during the early hours of trading in the interbank market on the first working day of the week.
During the trading, the local currency hovered around 286.97, with a slight decline of Rs0.04.
Last week, PKR depreciated 0.43 percent in the interbank market while in the open market, the rupee’s fall was slightly higher.
Lately, Fitch Ratings said Pakistan is not expected to further devalue its currency as pressure on the rupee has decreased. “We currently do not expect a large further devaluation of the Pakistan rupee,” Krisjanis Krustins, a Hong Kong-based director at Fitch told Bloomberg as the South Asian country is scrambling to revive the loan deal with the global lender.
“Although the currency has been very stable over the past few months, pressure on the reserves of the State Bank of Pakistan has also been contained, which suggests minimal interventions to support the currency,” the official said.
Pakistan’s ninth review has been pending since November last despite implementing the conditions laid forth by the IMF.
KARACHI – The price of a single tola of 24-karat gold in Pakistan is Rs 226,800 on Monday. The price of 10 grams of 24k gold was recorded at Rs194,450.
Likewise, 10 grams of 22k gold were being traded for Rs178,225 while a single tola of 22-karat gold was being sold at Rs 207,898.
Note: The gold rate in Pakistan is fluctuating according to the international market so the price is never been fixed. The below rates are provided by local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of different cities.
|City
|Gold
|Silver
|Lahore
|PKR 226,800
|PKR 2,620
|Karachi
|PKR 226,800
|PKR 2,620
|Islamabad
|PKR 226,800
|PKR 2,620
|Peshawar
|PKR 226,800
|PKR 2,620
|Quetta
|PKR 226,800
|PKR 2,620
|Sialkot
|PKR 226,800
|PKR 2,620
|Attock
|PKR 226,800
|PKR 2,620
|Gujranwala
|PKR 226,800
|PKR 2,620
|Jehlum
|PKR 226,800
|PKR 2,620
|Multan
|PKR 226,800
|PKR 2,620
|Bahawalpur
|PKR 226,800
|PKR 2,620
|Gujrat
|PKR 226,800
|PKR 2,620
|Nawabshah
|PKR 226,800
|PKR 2,620
|Chakwal
|PKR 226,800
|PKR 2,620
|Hyderabad
|PKR 226,800
|PKR 2,620
|Nowshehra
|PKR 226,800
|PKR 2,620
|Sargodha
|PKR 226,800
|PKR 2,620
|Faisalabad
|PKR 226,800
|PKR 2,620
|Mirpur
|PKR 226,800
|PKR 2,620
