Wahaj Ali and Maya Ali set hearts aflutter

Prepare to be swept off your feet as Wahaj Ali, the latest heartthrob, and the ever-stunning Maya Ali join forces for a mesmerizing photo shoot that will leave you spellbound. These stars were recently spotted at a mobile phone event. for the latest brand, Sparx smartphones.

The undeniable chemistry between these two stars is evident as they effortlessly exude charm and elegance, showcasing their impeccable style in classy outfits

In the video posted by ace photographer, Azeem Sani, Ali commands attention in a dashing tuxedo ensemble. His look features a crisp white shirt, a white blazer, black pants with a silk belt, and a cool black bow tie. On the other hand, the Yunhi diva looks like a vision in an ethereal ice-blue chiffon saree adorned with dazzling diamante embellishments. Her choice of a sleeveless crop blouse adds a contemporary touch to her dreamy look, perfectly complementing Ali's charm. Together, they create an irresistible pairing that exudes timeless beauty and allure.

The undeniable chemistry between the duo was palpable as they embraced, laughed, and danced in each other's arms.

On the work front, Ali will next be seen in Shoaib Mansoor's directorial Aasmaan Bolay Ga. Meanwhile, Wahaj was also seen in Bikhray Moti, Ghisi Piti Mohabbat, Ishq Jalebi, Fitoor, Dil Na Umeed Toh Nahi, Jo Bichar Gaye, and Mujhe Pyaar Hua Tha. He is also set to star in a web series opposite Sajal Aly and a short film with Mehwish Hayat.