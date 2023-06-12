Search

Government decides to hold talks with TLP

10:22 PM | 12 Jun, 2023
ISLAMABAD – The coalition government led by Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has decided to hold talks with the Tehreek-e-Labbaik Pakistan (TLP). 

The government has decided to hold talks with the TLP on the issue of latter’s agitation movement in Punjab. A committee led by the interior minister will hold talks with the TLP. 

The Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) had banned the TLP when the former was in power. A notification in this regard was issued on April 15 wherein it was said the TLP was banned under the Anti-Terrorism Act of 1997. 

The PTI government had decided to ban the TLP after countrywide protests by the religious party. Clashes between the police and TLP workers were reported during those protests. 

In its application to the interior secretary, the TLP had said it was a political party registered with the Election Commission of Pakistan, and not a terrorist group. 

